Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has revealed he held ‘intensive talks’ with the club over his future and received assurances he will get his chance to impress under new coach Ivan Juric.

The Germany international has struggled for regular minutes under Russell Martin, but is now expecting an increase in playing time under Juric, who was appointed as Saints boss last week.

Bella-Kotchap has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season and has only played 26 minutes in the Carabao Cup, with his sole appearance occurring in Southampton’s second-round win over Cardiff.

However, speaking to German outlet Bild, he revealed Southampton chiefs gave him assurances he will be handed an opportunity to impress Juric, who penned an 18-month contract with the Saints on Saturday:

The German defender, who joined Southampton from Bochum in July 2022, was heavily linked with a permanent St Mary’s departure in the last 18 months and spent the previous season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, where he made six appearances in all competitions and struggled with a shoulder injury.

He was close to moving back to Germany this summer and had seen a permanent move to Hoffenheim fall through after failing his medical, according to reports in Germany.

Bella-Kotchap is now expected to feature for the Saints under Juric, who replaced Martin last week after their 5-0 home trashing by Tottenham.

The Croatian tactician was most recently in charge of Roma, but was sacked in November after just 12 games in charge, and will now be tasked with steering Southampton clear of the relegation zone in the second part of the season.

The Saints, who are sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table, earned a hard-fought point in their goalless draw with Fulham on Saturday and will face West Ham and Crystal Palace in their final two games of 2024.

