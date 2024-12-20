Southampton have reportedly landed their new boss in the form of Ivan Juric, according to reports - and Gazzetta have now stated that the Croatian will only sign a short-term deal as boss until the end of the season, with an incentive to continue on the south coast if he can drag the Saints to Premier League survival.

Russell Martin was sacked on Sunday after a 5-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur saw him lose his 13th Premier League game from a possible 16 so far this season. It's an unsustainable tally, and with the Englishman being given the boot, Juric is set to come in - with his contract only set to last until the end of the season.

Report: Juric Will Sign 'Six Month Deal'

The Croatian won't be in England long unless he performs exceptionally

The report from Gazzetta states that Juric will only sign a short-term deal for six months, lasting until the end of the season - with an option for another year, based on securing safety in the Premier League. The agreement has been agreed 'in all details', with only the official confirmation missing.

Ivan Juric's managerial statistics - Serie A record, by club Club Appearances Win-Draw-Loss Genoa 51 9-14-28 Hellas Verona 76 23-25-28 Torino 114 40-36-38 Roma 8 3-1-4

Juric is already in Southampton, according to the report, and his agent has communicated the decision to Roma, who appointed him in September before he left in November after winning just four of his 12 games in charge of the capital club before Claudio Ranieri was appointed as his successor.

Juric has only ever managed in Italy before, winning 123 of his 355 games - bringing him a 34.65 percent win percentage - though he fared well for Torino for three seasons, winning 44 of his 122 games in charge of the Serie A outfit before leaving in June.

Saints know that Juric will have a huge task on his hands, with the south coast club only on five points from 16 games - but if he does keep them up in a semi-miracle, the Croatian will at least get next season to try and consolidate their place as an established Premier League force.

It's unsure whether Juric will take charge of their game away to Fulham on Sunday, but if he doesn't, then Juric will start his tenure at St. Mary's with a home fixture against West Ham United, who haven't had a great Premier League campaign by their own standards. He'll then travel to Crystal Palace, where points will almost be necessary to give them any chance of staying in the Premier League at the halfway stage of the campaign.

