Tottenham Hotspur star Ivan Perisic has been a 'five or six out of ten' this season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 34-year-old was brought in to suit Antonio Conte's system, but he's struggled to make the impact expected of him.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Ivan Perisic

Perisic, who is earning £180k-a-week at Spurs, signed on a free transfer after his contract expired at Inter Milan.

The veteran wing-back scored eight goals and provided seven assists in Serie A last season, according to Transfermarkt, so Spurs fans would have been hoping for a similar output when he arrived at Hotspur Way.

However, before their fixture against Newcastle United this weekend, Perisic had scored just once in the Premier League and isn't performing at the same level as he was in Italy.

Reports in Italy have now suggested that Perisic wants to return to Inter in the summer transfer window after less than one year in England.

The Croatian international won the league title with his former club as well as the Italian Cup, and Spurs are set to go yet another season without a trophy.

What has Taylor said about Perisic?

Taylor has suggested that Perisic has been a 'five or six out of ten' for Spurs this term.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'd say he'd probably be a five or six out of ten. I feel like when they signed Perisic I thought to myself that it's a very good signing and he fits into Antonio Conte's system perfectly, he'll be a great wing-back.

"I just don't think he's really gelled into their style of play as much. I feel like at Inter, even playing wing-back he used to score a lot of goals. Whereas at Tottenham, I feel like because of their defensive vulnerability, there's a bit more of a responsibility to defend.

"If we're being truthful, I think Perisic is more of a winger in a front three."

How has Perisic performed this season?

Despite his lack of goals, Perisic has offered a lot of creativity at Spurs.

Perisic has provided seven assists in the Premier League, creating nine big chances and averaging 1.4 key passes per game, as per Sofascore.

Spurs' second top goalscorer is Heung-min Son with eight league goals, according to FBref, so more goals from wing-back would have been invaluable, but Perisic has struggled to offer much in terms of hitting the back of the net.