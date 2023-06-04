Tottenham Hotspur could cut their losses and allow Ivan Perisic to leave the club in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a catastrophic season for Spurs, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them allow multiple players to leave.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Ivan Perisic

Perisic, who earns £180k-a-week at Hotspur Way, signed for Spurs on a free transfer at the beginning of the campaign under Antonio Conte.

The Croatian international worked with Conte during his time at Inter Milan, but with the Italian manager removed from his position a few months ago, Perisic's future is up in the air.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Perisic regrets moving to England and joining Tottenham.

The 34-year-old wants to return to Italy and rejoin his former club Inter.

Journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes that Perisic hasn't adapted to Spurs' style of play and has probably been a 'five or six out of ten'.

Considering it's been a pretty underwhelming start to his Tottenham tenure, you can't imagine the north London club will be absolutely desperate to keep hold of him.

At the age of 34 and with a high wage, offloading him may be in the best interests of both parties.

What has Brown said about Perisic?

Brown has suggested that he wouldn't be surprised if Tottenham allowed Perisic to leave the club, and he could already be pushing for a move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It wouldn't really surprise me if Spurs decided to cut their losses and let him go. It wouldn't surprise me either if he was pushing for a move, because I think he's still quite ambitious and wants to be winning trophies.

"And, let's face it, Spurs don't reek of a club that are going to win much in the near future."

How has Perisic performed this season?

Perisic has been Spurs' most creative player this campaign, providing eight assists, as per FBref.

The Tottenham wing-back ranks seventh in the Spurs squad based on Sofascore's rating system.

It's been a terrible term for the north London club, and it appears Perisic isn't the biggest problem at Hotspur Way.

However, he isn't getting any younger and is one of the highest earners in the squad.

If Spurs want to rebuild and go in a different direction with younger players, he could be one to be sacrificed.