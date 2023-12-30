Highlights Arsenal are interested in signing Ivan Toney, who could be the key to taking them from top competitors to trophy winners.

Toney sees Arsenal as his dream destination and wants to challenge for silverware with the club.

While Arsenal may be interested in Toney, Brentford is reluctant to let him go and it may require a significant fee to secure his signature.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney ahead of the January transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on their pursuit to GIVEMESPORT, discussing the chances of the Gunners securing his signature.

Mikel Arteta has his side competing towards the top of the Premier League once again this season, but he might be considering bringing in a top-level centre-forward to take his team to the next level. Although the Gunners performed superbly throughout the last campaign, they ultimately fell at the final hurdle.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have been Arteta's two main options in attack so far this term, but the Gunners may be in the market for a striker capable of hitting 20 or more goals in the Premier League. Bringing in a player like Toney could be the key for Arsenal to go from a side who are competing at the top to one that lifts the trophy at the end of the season.

Ivan Toney wants Arsenal move

Despite being unavailable for the whole season due to breaching betting regulations, Toney is still attracting interest as we head towards the winter window. The England international's ban ends in January, so an interested party could be looking to secure his signature ready for the second half of the campaign.

As per The Independent, Arsenal are leading the race to secure Toney's signature, despite Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also considering a move for the Brentford man. Toney - whom Bees boss Thomas Frank called "remarkable" earlier in 2023 - reportedly sees the Emirates Stadium as his dream destination due to being able to challenge for silverware if he signed on the dotted line for the north London club.

Ivan Toney's senior club career in numbers Appearances 392 Goals 160 Assists 56 Yellow cards 88 Sent off 4 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 28/12/2023

Toney has consistently scored goals throughout his career, which could be exactly what the Gunners need to take them to the next level. No player in the Arsenal squad has found the back of the net more than five times in the Premier League so far this season, while Toney struck 20 times in a Brentford side who, respectfully, have a lot less quality throughout the squad than Arsenal.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Toney would prefer a move to the Gunners and to stay in London. Jacobs suggested that Arsenal have a strong relationship with Brentford which could help them in their race to secure his signature.

Dharmesh Sheth - Toney is the one that won't go away

Sheth has suggested that Toney is the one that doesn't go away in terms of Arsenal looking to bring in a new striker, but Brentford are very reluctant to allow him to depart in the middle of the season. The Sky Sports reporter adds that Toney may have some loyalty towards the Bees after they stuck by him during his ban. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"Ivan Toney is the one that doesn't go away. We know that. It just seems that Brentford would be very, very reluctant to allow him to leave in January. I just wonder whether Ivan Toney maybe feels a little bit of loyalty towards Brentford as well, because they've stood by him throughout this ban. He'll be back playing in January, of course. Their sporting director has made noises. At some point, Ivan Toney might leave the football club, but it would take a decent fee. That kind of wording is a little bit watered down to what we were hearing a couple of months ago where we were hearing £100m or no deal will get done and he will stay at Brentford. I just wonder whether they can command a fee of £100m for a player who's only got 18 months left on his contract. "

Mikel Arteta has another priority position

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal's priority in the January transfer window will be to sign a new centre-back. Any money the Gunners do have in their budget for the winter will be on strengthening their defence, while a midfield or striker could also be targeted.

One player the north London club could make a move for is Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio. Reports in Spain have suggested that Arsenal are willing to trigger the release clause of the young defender, which currently stands at £52m. The Portugal international is a highly-rated centre-back, and the reported fee could turn out to be a bargain in the long run.