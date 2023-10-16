Highlights Arsenal have yet to make a decision on signing a new striker, including Ivan Toney, due to other options like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on the Gunners' stance on bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

Toney could be on his way out the door over the next two transfer windows as he seeks a fresh challenge at a bigger club.

Toney hasn't featured for Brentford as he's currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching the FA's betting regulations, meaning he can't return to action until January. The England international is a huge miss for the Bees considering the performances he produced before his ban, and there's no doubt Thomas Frank will be desperate to keep hold of him beyond the January transfer window.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Toney is seeking a move for when the winter window opens in a few months, and it's no coincidence that he's recently changed agents. As per ESPN, Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in securing his signature, but Brentford boss Frank has revealed that he certainly won't come cheap...

“100m-plus? I love Ivan and it’s fantastic what he has achieved here, and there is more for him to achieve here. I’m really happy he is a Brentford player."

Toney may be considering a fresh challenge to play for a club either competing in the Champions League or pushing for qualification this season. With Brentford sitting in 15th place in the Premier League table, they're unlikely to be competing to finish in the European places come the end of the campaign.

Whether Arsenal push to bring in a striker during the January transfer window remains to be seen, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their options as it stands. However, neither player is a prolific goalscorer.

Ivan Toney, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Jesus - Premier League Stats Player - Team 90s Goals per 90 Assists per 90 Headers Won per 90 Gabriel Jesus (For Arsenal) 26.2 0.46 0.23 1.87 Eddie Nketiah 40.4 0.40 0.10 1.04 Ivan Toney 65.2 0.49 0.14 3.93 All statistics per FBRef

If we're looking solely at options Mikel Arteta has, signing a striker might not be a priority for the Gunners in the upcoming transfer window. With Jesus and Nketiah as their main strikers, Arteta also has the likes of Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, and even Gabriel Martinelli who could play and have previously played in centre-forward roles.

Jones has suggested that Arsenal are yet to even make a decision on whether they even bring in a new striker, never mind whether that player would be Toney. The journalist adds that spending £80m on a new forward could be a bit of a stretch, considering they already have options up front. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"There continues to be a lot of noise around Ivan Toney potentially joining Arsenal but my understanding of the situation is that there has not even been a decision yet on Arsenal signing a striker so to expect them to sign one at around £80million really is a stretch. It seems pretty clear that Toney is up for that move, he's talking about them in a very positive way and I don't blame him for wanting to join a club like that. But it's a lot of money and Arsenal are also having to weigh up if they might need some sort of backup to Bukayo Saka in the second half of the season so this is a very layered situation. And that's before we even consider that spending big on Toney in January would seriously impact on their spending next summer. I'm not saying it's impossible they sign him, because there is a level of interest that has been there for a while, but I am just urging some caution because going through with this is going to be a very significant moment."

Toney would undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the north London club, but there could be an argument that the money Brentford will be looking to receive could be better spent elsewhere. However, Arteta's squad is improving year-on-year due to some of their recent additions, so it could be about fine-tuning and reinforcing if a player becomes available.

£100m alternative could be targeted by Mikel Arteta

As per Football Transfers, Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is on the radar of Arsenal, but the Seagulls value him at around £100m. At the age of 18, Ferguson has already established himself as a senior Republic of Ireland international, whilst also becoming a regular for Brighton in the Premier League.

Investing in Ferguson could be a smarter idea for the Gunners. Purchasing Toney, who is in his prime years, will mean he's likely to demand to play every single week, whereas Ferguson can have time to learn and develop at the Emirates Stadium.

