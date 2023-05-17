Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football-related acitivites for eight months after being found guilty of breaching the Football Association's betting rules.

In November 2022, Toney was charged with 232 breaches of the FA’s gambling laws between 2017 and 2021.

The FA added a further 30 charges that took place between 2017 and 2019 the following month but they were subsequently withdrawn.

The Brentford striker has now been given a hefty punishment after accepting breaching the betting laws.

As well as an eight-month ban from all football-related activities, he has also been fined £50,000 and warned about his future conduct.

The ban will start with immediate effect, meaning he won't feature in Brentford's final two Premier League games of the season against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

He will be not be allowed to train with Brentford until September and will be allowed to return to matches in January 2024.

FA release statement confirming Ivan Toney's eight-month ban

In a statement, the FA confirmed, per the Sun: "Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect for eight months, which runs up to and including 16 January 2024, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.

"The Brentford FC forward was charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8 in total between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021. The FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232.

"His sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing. He is permitted to return to training only with his club for the final four months of his suspension starting from 17 September 2023.

"The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course, and The FA will wait to review them before commenting further."

Brentford release statement in response to Ivan Toney's eight-month ban

A statement on Brentford's official website read: "Brentford FC notes the decision of an independent Regulatory Commission to issue an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activity to Ivan Toney with immediate effect.

"Ivan was charged with breaches of FA rule E8 and had a personal hearing earlier this week.

"Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the independent Regulatory Commission. We will review them before considering our next steps."

How has Ivan Toney performed this season?

Toney was enjoying arguably the best season of his football career in 2022/23.

He currently sits third in the Premier League goal scoring charts after notching 20 goals in 33 games.

His exceptional form saw him win his first England cap in March.