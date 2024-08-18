Highlights Manchester United not interested in signing Ivan Toney this summer, happy with current forwards at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are not interested in signing Ivan Toney this summer, according to reports. The Brentford striker has been the subject of interest from a variety of clubs, but the Red Devils aren't one of them.

Having earned promotion to the Premier League with the Bees in 2021, the Englishman has shone in England's top flight. Aside from last season when he missed a large portion of the campaign following a suspension due to gambling-related offences, he's been crucial to Thomas Frank's team. He emerged as one of the best strikers in the division and attracted attention from a variety of different teams.

Toney himself hasn't been shy about his ambitions to leave Brentford for a bigger club. Ahead of the club's first Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace, Frank left him out of the matchday squad entirely as they worked towards moving him on. While there will be several teams eager to land his signature, United won't be one of them, according to Sky Sports journalist, Florian Plettenberg.

Despite his status as a prolific Premier League proven goalscorer, United aren't interested in Toney and that's apparently due to the situation they have at Old Trafford in terms of their own forwards. The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund last summer, before adding Joshua Zirkzee before the 2024/25 campaign got under way.

Erik ten Hag's side are said to be content with the forwards they have in the team now and considering Zirkzee scored the winning goal against Fulham in his debut on Friday night, it's hard to blame them. This is, despite it previously being reported that the Red Devils were open to adding another forward to the team before the transfer deadline at the end of the month. Despite United's lack of interest in Toney, he won't be short of suitors.

It seems pretty certain that Toney won't be a Brentford player for much longer. United might not want to make a move for him right now, but there are still a handful of clubs who are interested in him. First, Chelsea and Arsenal are both reportedly keeping an eye on him, potentially weighing up a move for the star.

Ivan Toney's Brentford Statistics Appearances 141 Goals 72 Assists 23

It's not just teams in England who are keen either, with Al-Ahli recently having a £35m bid rejected for Toney. Brentford might have accepted the fact that they are going to lose their talisman in the near future, but it's likely going to take a lot more money than that to take him off of their hands.

