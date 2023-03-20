Chelsea have a ‘genuine’ interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are believed to be in the market for a new centre-forward, and Toney is one of several potential targets who Graham Potter and co. are said to be assessing.

Chelsea transfer news – Ivan Toney

Reliable reporter Simon Phillips previously informed GMS that Toney was a ‘strong candidate for a striker in the summer’ as Chelsea look to bolster their forward line.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that no negotiations have taken place with the Stamford Bridge outfit as of yet, though.

“There will be a chance to leave for Ivan Toney in the summer but only if the right proposal will arrive, Brentford will not sell for a “normal” price,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Despite some rumours circulating, I’m not aware of any negotiation with Chelsea at all; zero, as things stand.”

Meanwhile, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs stated that Newcastle United enquired about Toney last summer only to be put off by his £50 million price tag.

What has Jones said about Toney?

When asked for an update on Toney’s future, Jones told GMS that there is ‘definitely still interest in him’ despite him pleading guilty to breaching Football Association betting rules.

He said: “There is definitely still interest in him, I checked in on this, and obviously, the situation is a bit blurred by the investigation, but in football terms he is still of interest to a few teams.

“Chelsea's interest in him has been genuine and hasn't gone away, but at the moment, we have to wait and see.”

How well has Toney been playing?

Toney has been selected by Gareth Southgate for England’s upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Southgate has stated that the 27-year-old ‘deserves his opportunity’ after registering 17 goals and five assists in his opening 26 appearances of the season across all competitions.

Chelsea are lacking a natural goalscorer at this moment in time, and Potter could look to his compatriot to solve that issue ahead of next season.

A possible lengthy ban could scupper Toney’s chances of earning a move to one of the Premier League’s top clubs, but his ability on the pitch will surely make him an appealing prospect.