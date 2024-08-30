Al Ahli are finalising Ivan Toney's move from Brentford on a three-year contract after the first part of his medical was completed, sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT.

The England international looks set to move to the Middle East after an agreement was reached with the Premier League club on summer Deadline Day.

£40m Agreement Made on Deadline Day

Toney had already sanctioned move

As reported by GIVEMESPORT earlier this week, Toney gave the green light to Al Ahli's proposal on Monday. He had already agreed financial terms with the Saudi club on a three-year contract worth around €60m before bonuses, but Al Ahli set a deadline of Monday for Toney to commit to the deal, protecting it from being hijacked by Premier League clubs at the last minute.

After receiving the green light from Toney, Al Ahli agreed a £40m deal with Brentford on Friday. The first part of his medical has been completed in London, paving the way for the move to be completed.

Toney leaves Brentford with a return of 72 goals in 141 appearances, having initially fired them to the Premier League before scoring 36 goals across three seasons in the top flight. The 28-year-old was part of Gareth Southgate's England squad in the summer and provided an assist to Harry Kane to secure a Round of 16 win over Slovakia.

Bitter Blow for Chelsea

But Osimhen and Sancho deals could still happen

Chelsea will be disappointed to see Toney agree a move to Al Ahli as he was one of their potential strike targets heading into the final few weeks of the summer transfer window. However, Chelsea's pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is ongoing, and the Blues remain in negotiations over potentially signing Manchester United's misfit winger Jadon Sancho.

GIVEMESPORT understands that talks with Chelsea are underway, although no official bid has been made at this point. Sancho isn't an out-and-out goalscorer like Toney or Osimhen, but nonetheless gives Enzo Maresca another option in attack to boost Chelsea's options for the remainder of the season.