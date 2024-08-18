Ivan Toney has been left out of Brentford's squad to face Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the Premier League season in yet another twist in his never-ending transfer saga - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the striker's move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli is closer than first thought, with a deal taking him to the Middle East advancing with talks having taken place.

Toney has been Brentford's mantlepiece star in recent years having fired them to the Premier League for the first time back in 2021 after securing Championship promotion, alongside notching 36 goals in just 83 top-flight games to become a real reason for their easy survival in their spell in the top division. But his exclusion against Palace has raised eyebrows, and with rumours surrounding his future, the Northampton-born striker could be on his way to Saudi Arabia with a huge wage of £360,000-per-week being discussed.

Sources: Ivan Toney Has Held Talks with Al-Ahli

The Brentford striker could be set for a surprise move

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Toney is Al-Ahli's top target, with talks having taken place for the striker who played a key role for England at EURO 2024 with the Three Lions advancing to the final where they suffered final heartbreak for the second time running, this time against Spain.

Talks have taken place and Toney wants a base wage of €22million (£18.75million), which equates to an incredible £360,000 per week. Al-Ahli have almost matched that with a fee that is closer to €20million as a base wage, and the total package - with accommodation and bonuses in his contract - could exceed an outstanding €120million (£102m) over three years.

Ivan Toney's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 17th Goals 4 4th Shots Per Game 3 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.2 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 8th Match rating 6.89 3rd

Brentford have made it clear to the Saudi side that they will not consider any bid below the £35million mark, in which case they would still garner at least £25million profit having signed him from Peterborough for £10million back in 2020 - though it remains to be seen what the fee will be.

There is nothing finalised as yet, but Toney's exclusion from the Bees' curtain raiser against Palace is due to a deal advancing and that could accelerate a deal as we enter the final two weeks of the transfer window. Toney has other options in Europe also, but Al-Ahli are leading the race and the striker's future appears as though it could be spent in the Middle East.

Brentford Have Previous Experience in Replacing Stars

Toney's departure will cause concern but fans won't be wary

Losing Toney would be a bitter blow to Brentford, but the Bees' recruitment process over the years should fill them with confidence. Their smart recruitment has seen the likes of Andre Gray, Neal Maupay, Ollie Watkins and Toney act as their frontmen over the years, whilst the likes of fellow attacking prospects such as Bryan Mbeumo and Said Benrahma alongside defensive prospects in Ezri Konsa and David Raya have all joined the club, with all but Mbeumo leaving west London for massive profits.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brentford's record sale is Ollie Watkins at €34million, according to Transfermarkt - meaning Toney's departure would smash that figure.

Thomas Frank's men boast Kevin Schade, Igor Thiago, Yoane Wissa and Mbeumo as their forward options which is good enough to cope with Toney's loss and with the £35million potentially received for his services, there will be no doubting that a bigger name could be brought in.

They have tried for Brennan Johnson and Johan Bakayoko in recent seasons, and Fabio Carvalho has joined from Liverpool in recent days so the calibre of player that the club are attracting is growing - and that coupled with their 'Moneyball' ideals could mean that a top replacement is bought in place of the former Newcastle United man.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-08-24.