Thomas Frank has revealed why Ivan Toney is not in Brentford's squad to face Crystal Palace, despite the striker not sustaining an injury and training in the week. The Bees' manager has said that transfer interest from other clubs is why the Englishman was not selected for the match, which hints at a potential move before the transfer window closes.

There has been no shortage of interest in the number nine in recent months, with numerous Premier League clubs keeping one eye on Toney's situation at the G-tech Community Stadium. One of the English top flight's most prolific forwards over the years, the England international is now entering the final year of his contract and is attracting plenty of potential suitors.

Frank Doesn't Want Any Distractions in First Game of the Season

Manager believes Brentford can cope without him

And it seems like interest in Toney is skyrocketing, so much so that Frank believes that leaving him out of the 23-man squad to face Palace was the best course of action. Speaking to the media before the game, the Danish manager believes that his side have enough firepower to cope without him.

"A lot of things going on with Ivan [Toney], especially with transfers, there's a lot of transfer interest. Because of all that, we've decided not to include him in the squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney has scored 72 goals in 141 games for Brentford, making him the club's all-time record goalscorer.

"I can't give too much away the day before. Of course, Ivan is a top player, we all know that. He has been fantastic for us for four years but we showed last season we can cope without him."

Asked whether Toney had played his last match for the club, Frank simply said: "Who knows. There is interest, it's not close."

Saudi Pro League Club see £35m Toney Offer Rejected

Al-Ahli keen on making striker their first-choice striker

With Toney now entering the final year of his contract with Brentford, the Bees believe that now is the best time to sell as no progress has been made on a new contract since he signed a five-year deal in 2020. Arsenal and Chelsea had been among those interested in the striker, but Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have also seen a £35m offer for the striker rejected.

It is believed that Brentford would be prepared to accept offers around the £50m mark, but, based on Frank's comments and existing bids, there is some way to go before any deal is struck. Toney also hasn't yet expressed a desire to move to the Saudi Pro League, so that could prove to be a second obstacle for any potential deals. Should he move to Saudi Arabia, he will become only the second England international to make the move to the league, following in the footsteps of Jordan Henderson.