Manchester United have held internal talks over the signing of Ivan Toney, who could still be signed despite the arrival of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, according to the Athletic.

Zirkzee became the first signing of the INEOS era last week, completing a £36.5 million switch from Italy. The forward is expected to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund, and while many thought this would be United's only centre-forward acquisition of the summer, links to Toney persist.

The Athletic report that there 'remains scope' for United to add to their frontline before the transfer deadline in August, with a more traditional number nine to provide a direct alternative to Hojlund being lined up.

United Still Want Ivan Toney

INEOS want greater depth

Hojlund's £72 million arrival last summer was likely supposed to provide United with a definitive long-term central striker option. With Anthony Martial departing and Marcus Rashford being used predominantly from the left, the Dane was expected to establish the number nine role as his own.

While this could still come to fruition, the emergence of links to several strikers suggests INEOS may have doubts over the former Atalanta man's capabilities. A mixed debut campaign in Manchester, where he netted ten league goals, proved to be the catalyst for the acquisition of Zirkzee.

The two young strikers are expected to battle for the starting place up front, with Erik ten Hag now having two options that he can rotate in and out of the side. However, the Athletic's report suggests United's summer striker shopping may not yet be over.

Alongside Calvert-Lewin, Brentford's Ivan Toney has been suggested as another striker the FA Cup winners are looking at. United have reportedly held talks over both players, with Toney said to have informed his England teammates that he wants to move to Old Trafford.

The maverick target man enjoyed a spectacular 2022/23 season for the Bees, scoring 21 goals across all competitions, but struggled for form after returning from his ban last season. It's thought that the west London club would be willing to sanction a move for the former Newcastle man, who has been described as 'world-class' by Thomas Frank, and would be willing to listen to offers worth £60 million.

Calvert-Lewin Also Being Targeted

The Striker has a year left on his contract

Sporting director Dan Ashworth appears to be keen on providing Ten Hag with a third option down the middle, with Calvert-Lewin's situation at Goodison Park being monitored. The Toffees' striker has consistently struggled with fitness issues in recent years and the Merseyside club are said to be willing to cash in on the player in this window, for a fee that could be anywhere between £40 million and £60 million based on reports.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Calvert-Lewin Hojlund Zirkzee Appearances 32 30 34 Goals 7 10 11 Assists 2 2 4 Shots Per 90 2.94 1.58 2.74 Expected Goals Per 90 0.54 0.32 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 0.79 1.17 1.4 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 5.68 1.04 0.94

Since his 16-goal league season in 2020/21, the England international has netted just 14 goals in the top flight in three seasons. While he'd provide a more physical option to Zirkzee or Hojlund up front, the United hierarchy will surely harbour concerns with regards to his injury record.

