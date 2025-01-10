Ivan Toney is one of the best English strikers playing today, now plying his trade for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli. The former Brentford superstar showed he knows a thing or two about putting the ball in the back of the net, hitting a 20-goal Premier League season for the Bees.

While he's removed himself from the intense English spotlight by making a big-money move to the Middle East, there's still every chance the forward will return to the national fold under new boss Thomas Tuchel. Toney offers a different skillset to the likes of Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins.

For all his top-class displays at the top end of the pitch, the 28-year-old left many scratching their heads in 2023 when asked to name his top three strikers of all time. Two former Tottenham Hotspur heroes featured among his favourites.

Toney's Unusual Striker Shortlist

All three men spent their best years in the Premier League

During an appearance on the YouTube channel 'Kick Games', the former Brentford ace was quizzed on his GOATs of the striker position. The first name out of his mouth would've taken plenty by surprise as he responded: "Jermaine Defoe. Half a yard, shoot on goal, nine times out of 10 it’s a goal. He’s one."

To his credit, Defoe was a clinical marksman and impressed for several top-flight clubs, including Tottenham, Portsmouth and Sunderland. Only nine players have bettered his goalscoring record in the Premier League, as he hit the back of the net 162 times.

Toney wasn't yet done with his praise for unexpected Spurs legends. Bulgarian sensation Dimitar Berbatov, who played for the north London side and Manchester United, had one of the silkiest touches in the game and that's what caught Toney's eye:

"Berbatov. I like Berbatov. His first touch was the best touch I’ve ever seen."

He was then asked by the host if he wanted to make it a Tottenham-themed hat-trick and name Harry Kane as the final piece to the puzzle. While he did give his England colleague his flowers, it was another iconic Premier League forward who got the nod. Toney said:

"To be fair, Harry Kane would be up there, he scores goals. But I’d say Sergio Aguero. "Crazy. That's goals right there."

Aguero - most notable for his spells with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City - was one of the finest goalscorers of his generation and is much less of a rogue shout than Defoe and Berbatov. The Argentine scored an incredible 260 goals in 390 appearances for the Citizens, firing them to five Premier League titles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sergio Aguero is the fifth-highest scoring player in Premier League history, with an impressive tally of 184 goals.

When posed with the same question as Toney, many would instantly go to household names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario and Thierry Henry. However, the Englishman stuck closer to home and what he knows, while praising some top-class individuals.

