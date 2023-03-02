Brentford striker Ivan Toney has risen up the ranks of the English Football Leagues to become one of the best finishers in the country and we can reveal the net worth of the attacker.

Toney started his career in League Two at Northampton, then moved to Newcastle, but this move came slightly to early for him as he was loaned out to Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan, via Transfermarkt.

Peterborough decided to sign him permanently and this is where his career started to kick off as he impressed at the club and transferred to Brentford. He helped the Bees to promotion and now is one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

His form has not gone unnoticed as he was also selected by Gareth Southgate's England squad, but sadly missed out on the 2022 World Cup squad.

Read More: Son Heung-Min Net worth: How much is the Spurs hero worth?

Ivan Toney 2023 Net Worth

Many are very keen to find out the Net Worth of the England international due to the fact that he is a Premier League footballer and a very good finisher. These are very hard to come by at such a high level, and with this in mind, they will have a possible big salary, endorsements and more.

According to supriseesports, Ivan Toney, who is 26 years old, has a net worth of around £5 million, and this is a very hefty amount and one that the Bees forward thought he would never have back when he was in League Two.

How much does Ivan Toney earn?

Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring against Coventry City in the championship

Having such a high worth definitely means that Ivan Toney is on some good money at Brentford, and after the forward being so key to getting the club promoted to England's top flight and keeping them in the Premier League, it is understandable to see the Bees give him with a very decent wage; however, he may be asking for a little bit more in the near future if he stays at the club.

Reliable website Spotrac have revealed that the 26-year-old Englishman is on around £21,000 a week. This is around £1,092,000 a year. This is definitely a good amount, but with some very rich owners in the division handing out huge wages to average players, Toney has a case to ask for a pay rise.

How much did Newcastle pay for Toney?

According to Transfermarkt, Newcastle only paid around £350,000 for Ivan Toney; however, due to him not being able to get into the starting lineup at the Magpies, they only sold him for £390,000. They will be kicking themselves as Peterborough managed to sell Toney for just over £5 million to Brentford.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest Football News right here at GiveMeSport!