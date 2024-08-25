Brentford star Ivan Toney has been left out of their matchday squad for the second week running in the Premier League, with Thomas Frank having to cope without his star striker against Liverpool - and that is because the striker is poised to seal a move to Saudi Arabia in the next 24 hours, according to reports.

Toney has been one of the shining stars of Brentford's new era under Frank, breaking the Championship record for goals scored in a season back in the 2020/21 season with 30 strikes to his name - before taking to the Premier League with ease. 12 goals in his first season saw Brentford survive before 20 goals in the following campaign saw the west London side go within just two points of qualifying for European football. He's had his struggles this season after coming back from a gambling ban but the Englishman is set to opt for a new venture with reports stating that he will be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Jacobs: Toney Could Move 'In Next 24 Hours'

The England star looks to be on his way out of Brentford

The report by Ben Jacobs suggests that Saudi Pro League vice-chairman Saad Al-Lazeez and sorting director Michael Emenalo are in London at present - in a bid to close the Toney deal between Al-Ahli and Brentford in the next 24 hours.

The England striker has long been linked with a move to the Middle East, and after missing Brentford's curtain raiser against Crystal Palace last week, those rumours intensified.

Ivan Toney's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 17th Goals 4 4th Shots Per Game 3 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.2 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 8th Match rating 6.89 3rd

That has been the case again with the star missing out on the Bees' match day squad against Liverpool on Sunday - with talks extending further having now agreed terms with Matthias Jaissle's men. Talks are now deemed to be 'very advanced' between the two clubs, and clarity is expected soon ahead of Monday's Saudi Pro League deadline.

Reports earlier in the month had suggested that Toney was open to the idea of a move to Saudi Arabia, but despite links to Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur throughout the summer, he seems destined for a move to Asia.

Toney Set to Gain Huge Wage Hike

The striker will reportedly earn a huge salary for Al-Ahli

A major reason for players going to the Saudi Pro League is for wage hikes, with stars looking for a superb payday being tempted to move abroad by the lucrative pay on offer in the Middle East.

Toney's case is no different. According to talkSPORT, the former Newcastle United man has demanded a salary of £17million per year, which works out as £325,000-per-week - and in the SPL, wages are tax free.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney has one goal in six England appearances.

As per Capology, Toney is on £20,000-per-week at the Gtech Community Stadium, and so the star will see a sixteen-fold hike in his wages if he does garner a £325,000 wage in Saudi Arabia.

Having starred for England at EURO 2024 with a decisive header for Harry Kane's extra-time winner against Slovakia and a superb penalty in the shootout against Switzerland in the quarter-final, Toney has showed that he can still produce on the big stage - and he'll be gunning for the SPL top goalscorer gong if his move does go through.

