Highlights Gareth Southgate suggested in a post-match interview that Ivan Toney was not pleased after being brought on deep into injury time during England's Euro 2024 win over Slovakia.

England were trailing 1-0 when Toney was introduced as a 94th-minute substitute, with elimination from the tournament seemingly mere seconds away.

Jude Bellingham's incredible equaliser ensured Toney played at least another 30 minutes at the tournament, and the Brentford striker ended up assisting Harry Kane's winning goal.

Ivan Toney has responded to Gareth Southgate's claim that the Brentford striker was "disgusted" to be brought on in injury time during England's last-16 game against Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Toney did not figure in any of the Three Lions' group games and it looked as though he might be going home from Germany having only featured at the tournament for a matter of seconds, with England trailing when he was brought on in the 94th minute in Gelsenkirchen.

Toney was afforded an extra half-hour of game time thanks to Jude Bellingham's acrobatic equaliser, and in the first minute of extra time, the 28-year-old assisted Harry Kane's winning goal, directing a looping header across the box for the Bayern Munich marksman to head home.

What Southgate Said About Toney

Brentford striker emerged as late sub

Southgate suggested after the match that Toney was less than pleased to be brought on with barely any time remaining, and Toney admitted that he has been frustrated with his lack of game time at the tournament.

"It's always going to be tough," Toney said during a press conference ahead of England's quarter-final against Switzerland. "It's tough for all of us as we play week in, week out for our clubs. I have been in this position before and when I get an opportunity I'll take it.

Ivan Toney record for England (accurate as of July 3) Appearances 4 Goals 1 Assists 1

"At my club, there is a guy called Michael Caufield [a sports psychologist] and he talks about controlling your emotions. Yes, I was annoyed but there was still 30 minutes of football to play [including extra-time] and you have got to come out of that mood and focus. I feel like, people call them substitutes, others finishers. I think you have to be ready and there's more than 11 players needed to win a tournament."

Shaw Withdrawn from Media Duties

Toney stepped up as late replacement for left-back

Toney faced the press on Wednesday after left-back Luke Shaw was withdrawn from media duties. Shaw, who is yet to feature at the tournament due to injury, was scheduled to field questions from reporters but was replaced by Toney late in the day.

Shaw has not played in a competitive match since February and, after naming the left-back in England's provisional 33-man squad for tournament, Three Lions boss Southgate said that the Manchester United star was a long shot to make the final squad.

However, Shaw was not among the seven players culled by Southgate ahead of the tournament and went to Germany as England's only natural left-back. Kieran Trippier has deputised there in all of England's four games so far but has struggled, and Shaw could replace him in the line-up against Switzerland this weekend.