Highlights Ivan Toney scores a brilliant free-kick on his return to action, highlighting his importance to Brentford.

Toney's goal drew proceedings level after Forest took the lead with a stunning strike, courtesy of midfielder Danilo.

Toney's re-introduction has been eagerly awaited by Brentford fans, and he has already made an impact in his first game back.

Brentford talisman Ivan Toney scored a brilliant free-kick in a Premier League match-up against Nottingham Forest upon his return to action after his eight-month hiatus, further highlighting his importance to the west Londoners - and what a goal it was!

The Englishman, who insisted he was 'naturally disappointed' in the wake of his ban, has been absent from the Bees set-up since May 2023 following a year-long investigation by the Football Association (FA) into his betting activity. His dead-ball effort drew proceedings level after Forest midfielder Danilo produced a stunning strike within three minutes to give the visiting side the lead.

Just before the 20-minute mark, the enigmatic striker stepped over the ball just outside the 18-yard box as he looked to put his side back on level terms. Whipping the ball around the visitor's wall, Toney sent the home fans into elation as he ran to celebrate with Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

Toney's re-introduction has long been revered by the Gtech Community Stadium faithful and, as expected by many, he has stepped up to the plate with his side currently in disarray as he notched his first - and definitely not the last - of the 2023/24 campaign.

Toney makes long-awaited return

The striker's last PL fixture came against Liverpool in May 2023

The one-cap Englishman was charged with 262 breaches of the FA's Rule E8 - but after admitting to 232 of them, the other 30 were dropped, though, while exiled from competitive fixtures, Toney was still able to ply his trade in non-competitive fixtures, and he returned to training with his fellow first team members on September 18, per The Athletic.

But what a way to make your return to the Premier League. Toney's free-scoring habits were never in question, given he scored 20 goals, the third highest in the competition, in the 2022/23 season, but his well-rehearsed freekick against Forest just proved what Brentford have been missing this season.

The large-statured ace was a nuisance throughout for Forest's back line and his well-rounded skill set was on display. Not only did he seem threatening in front of goal, proven by his goal, but his ability to link play together and create chances for others will give those of a Brentford persuasion ample optimism going forward.

Especially with Yoane Wissa away with DR Congo on international duty and Bryan Mbeumo nursing a long-term injury, the Englishman could be the difference maker between a successful or relegation-threatened season in England's top flight.

Brentford's struggles without Toney

Frank's side have failed to hit the ground running in 2023/24

Particularly for Brentford fans, life without Toney has not exactly been fruitful. With a player of the former Peterborough man's ilk, you are assured goals, leadership and a layer of solidity in your front line. And while the likes of Wissa and Mbeumo have given a good showing in the striker's absence, his worth to Frank and his entourage has been highlighted upon his impactful return to the fold.

After finishing in the top half of the Premier League last time out, Frank was hoping that - in the wake of the news regarding his star man - that his side would be able to replicate their brilliant finish in 2023/24. That has been far from the case, however, as their last victory came at the beginning of December as they saw out a 3-1 win over Luton Town. Brentford have been less than impressive since with six losses from their last seven outings on their record across all competitions.