Arsenal still retain an interest in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney but have been put off by the Bees’ asking price, according to CaughtOffside.

With less than three weeks left in the transfer window, Toney, whose deal with Brentford expires in June 2025, is yet to have his future resolved.

According to CaughtOffside, the Saudi Pro League could now ‘realistically be a possible destination’ for the 28-year-old, with Al-Ahli reportedly ready to pay £30m to secure a move for the England international.

Credited with long-standing interest in Toney, Arsenal have had a relatively quiet transfer window so far, with just one new arrival in Riccardo Calafiori, while David Raya penned a permanent deal.

The Gunners were expected to address the centre-forward area this summer after another disappointing season from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. The latter’s recent move to Marseille collapsed, and he is now expected to start the season at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has also stalled. According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are unwilling to meet the Spaniard’s asking price, which amounts to £30m.

Toney Expected to Have Premier League Options Amid Saudi Interest

Suitors may choose to wait for striker to become free agent

According to CaughtOffside, Toney is expected to have ‘other possible opportunities’ within the Premier League before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

The 28-year-old - who has been described as 'world-class' by Brentford chief Thomas Frank - has attracted interest from multiple Premier League sides in the past, including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, who could come back for Toney once his contract runs out.

Speaking to GMS, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that the England international is still ‘liked’ by the Red Devils, despite their acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee earlier in the window.

Valued at around £50 million, Toney made 17 league appearances for Brentford last season after returning from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules and helped the Bees avoid relegation, contributing to six goals.

According to CaughtOffside, Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli are willing to offer Toney a three-year deal on a salary worth £10m a year, but it remains uncertain whether the former Newcastle United man would entertain an offer from the Middle East.

Ivan Toney's Brentford Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Games 17 Goals (assists) 4 (2) Shots per 90 3.17 Expected goals per 90 0.37

Ramsdale Holds Exit Talks Ahead of Deadline

Southampton among goalkeeper's admirers

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has held talks with Southampton boss Russell Martin over a potential switch this summer, according to United Stand journalist Sam C.

The newly-promoted Premier League side are reportedly interested in signing the shot-stopper on a season-long loan but have yet to advance on the deal, according to the report.

As things stand, Arsenal ‘are not expected’ to accept or consider a loan move for their secondary custodian, who fell out of favour last season, with Raya displacing him between the posts.

Southampton are understood to be in the market for a number one goalkeeper this summer, with Gavin Bazunu out until 2025 with an Achilles tendon injury.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-08-24.