Highlights Ivan Toney has expressed his desire to join Manchester United after his EURO 2024 campaign came to an end.

Brentford star could depart for £60m due to having just one year left on his contract.

Toney's success story showcases his Premier League potential, making him a suitable United target.

Brentford star Ivan Toney has reportedly told close friends and the England squad that he harbours hopes of a move to Manchester United in the summer, according to reports. Toney had been called into Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad to help bring the EURO 2024 trophy from Germany to England, and almost became successful in doing so, only for the Three Lions to fall at the final hurdle with a last-gasp loss to Spain in the final in Berlin.

Toney enjoyed a decent tournament despite his lack of minutes on the pitch, assisting Harry Kane for the round of 16 winner against Slovakia before despatching his penalty against Switzerland in the quarter-finals - and whilst he was out in Germany, the striker has reportedly told his teammates that he wants the move to Old Trafford.

Ivan Toney 'Wants' Man Utd Move

The England striker is keen on the Red Devils

The report by Football Insider suggests that Toney had told close friends that he is keen on a United move this summer - alongside saying the same with his England teammates whilst in Germany.

United could be in the market for a new number nine to provide backup for Rasmus Hojlund, with Joshua Zirkzee potentially being used as a utility player across the front three or even behind the striker as foil for Bruno Fernandes.

Ivan Toney's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking, 2022/23 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 9th Goals 20 1st Assists 4 3rd Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.3 3rd Match rating 7.25 1st

Toney is amongst their targets, and Brentford are expected to sell Toney in the summer with his EURO 2024 campaign only adding to speculation thanks to some strong performances. The striker only has one year left on his contract in west London, which means that it's likely he will depart the Bees as it represents the final chance for the club to sell him before losing him for free.

Brentford supposedly wanted £90million for him originally, but due to an average finish to the Premier League campaign and the fact that he will be turning 29 in March, that fee has now been lowered to £60million, the report states. United have previously faced competition from Tottenham to sign him, according to Football Insider, with Spurs looking to replace Harry Kane's goals with the signing of his English teammate.

Toney Has the Credentials to Join United

The striker has endured a different career path to most

Having had an indifferent career up to press, Toney has only recently showed what he can do on the Premier League stage as a late bloomer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Toney spent six years between his final Premier League game for Newcastle and his first Premier League game for Brentford.

Starting his career at Northampton Town, Toney joined Newcastle United in 2015 - but just four appearances for the Magpies saw him embark on a series of loan spells in League One, where he couldn't quite find his groove until a permanent move to Peterborough United. It was at the London Stadium where he properly took off, scoring 40 goals in 76 appearances for the Posh, before getting his move to Brentford.

Last season aside, Toney, who has been described as 'world-class' by Thomas Frank, grabbed 32 goals in 66 top-flight games for the Bees upon promotion to the Premier League after his 31-goal Championship season, and it's evident that there is strong Premier League talent with the mentality to match. Toney's talents would be massively suited to United, and experience in English football - let alone the Premier League - is vital when rebuilding a squad in the way that INEOS are at present.

Related Brentford Striker Ivan Toney 'Wants to Join' Manchester United England and Brentford front-man Ivan Toney wants to complete a summer transfer to Manchester United, according to Christian Falk.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-07-24.