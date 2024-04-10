Highlights Arsenal are monitoring Ivan Toney closely with a summer departure from Brentford now possible.

Chelsea and West Ham are also interested in the England international.

With Toney's contract expiring in 2025, his asking price has plummeted from £100m to around £40m.

Arsenal are in the market for a new centre-forward ahead of the summer transfer window, and Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that the Gunners are monitoring Brentford's Ivan Toney.

As Mikel Arteta continues to build a squad he hopes is capable of winning the Premier League title, reinforcements are expected when the summer market opens for business. A centre-forward could be one of their priorities, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah struggling for consistency, and Kai Havertz not a natural striker.

Toney's future has been up for discussion over the last few years, and with his contract running down, Brentford might be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. The England international hasn't ruled out a potential departure for the upcoming window.

Arsenal Monitoring Ivan Toney

They face competition from Chelsea and West Ham

Sky journalist Plettenberg has now provided an update on the future of Brentford's Toney, confirming that he could leave in the summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring him closely. West Ham United have also enquired, and he's likely to cost in the region of £40m. A report from Sky Sports claimed that Brentford were asking for £100m back in January, so the former Peterborough striker's asking price has dropped significantly.

Ivan Toney - stats vs 2023/24 Brentford Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.01 2nd Goals 4 4th Assists 1 =9th Shots per game 3 1st Fouled per game 1.8 =1st

Toney's £20k-a-week contract is due to expire in 2025, meaning Brentford will have a tough decision to make in the summer. The Bees don't have long left to cash in, meaning he could depart on a free transfer. If Toney, who has been described as 'world-class' by manager Thomas Frank, is showing no signs of being willing to extend his stay at the club, then a departure is likely to be on the cards later this year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Toney has scored 36 goals and registered ten assists in 81 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal Eyeing Gyokeres as Alternative

The Gunners are preparing an offer

Journalist Pedro Sepulveda has confirmed that Arsenal are preparing an offer to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has a release clause of around £86m. The former Coventry City man has flourished over in Portugal and is yet to spend a full season with the club, but a possible departure for Ruben Amorim could have an impact on his future, according to his agent.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Record, agent Hassan Cetinkaya has claimed that if Amorim was to head through the exit door, it would be difficult for Sporting to keep hold of Gyokeres...

"Victor will be difficult to keep at Sporting if Ruben Amorim decides to leave the club. We had eight offers for Gyökeres last summer, and he joined Sporting precisely because of Amorim."

All statistics according to the official Premier League website and WhoScored, correct as of 10-04-24.