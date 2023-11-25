Highlights Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be fighting it out for Ivan Toney's signature ahead of the January transfer window.

Toney, who has been banned from football since May 2023, looks likely to join a top club in the division when his suspension is over.

But the asking price being demanded by Brentford could end up pushing clubs away.

Arsenal are now above Chelsea in the list of preferred destinations for Ivan Toney because of their defined philosophy and trajectory, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Toney has been heavily linked with a move to a 'Big Six' club during the January transfer window, despite the England international having been banned from all football activity since May 2023. The striker's ban is set to end midway through January and with that in mind, clubs at the top end of the Premier League table are said to be preparing a transfer assault.

But hopes of a move to the Emirates Stadium might not depend on whether Toney favours it or not, instead, it could hinge on the asking price Brentford set for their talismanic goalscorer.

Toney a target for Premier League clubs

It's rare for a player who is yet to make their first appearance for the season to be attracting so much attention in the run-up to the January transfer window, but that seems to be the case for Toney. With his ban set to end in less than two months' time, Brentford are bracing themselves as sides look to tempt Toney away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

It's claimed that both Chelsea and Arsenal are eyeing up a move for the attacker, with Tottenham Hotspur also mooted as a potential option. Toney, whose £20,000-per-week contract is set to run out at the end of next season, isn't short of suitors, as a move to a more established Premier League club starts to look like a possibility.

Arsenal eyeing up goal-hungry Toney in January

Rewind just over 12 months and Arsenal were splashing the cash on a player they thought would come in and solve their goal-scoring problem at the top of the pitch. Spending a reported £45 million to bring Gabriel Jesus in from Manchester City, one year or so later, the consensus surrounding that signing has switched.

While the Brazil international's quality remains undoubted, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Arsenal hierarchy hasn't quite seen the 'top-level centre-forward' they thought they were getting. A problem which plagued his time at the Etihad Stadium, it's instead claimed Arsenal will need to bring in an out-and-out striker, should they wish to challenge the Manchester outfit for the Premier League title.

And with Ben Jacobs revealing to GIVEMESPORT that his preference would be to stick around in London, as opposed to a move elsewhere, it looks as if Arsenal could be the club to pip their transfer rivals to Toney's signature this January.

Arsenal Strikers this season Gabriel Jesus Eddie Nketiah Matches 11 17 Minutes 625 967 Goals 4 5 Assists 1 1 Yellow Cards 3 3 Red Cards 0 0

All stats via Transfermarkt

Recognising Arsenal hold a firm interest in the Brentford star, with Chelsea also sniffing around his services, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks if push came to shove, it would be the Gunners who secured Toney's signing. Indicating that Arsenal are a more attractive destination right now, the reliable reporter also questioned how genuine Chelsea's interest actually is:

"Chelsea have got Nicolas Jackson, who is an out-and-out nine, he's just not scored enough goals so far this season. And they've got Christopher Nkunku coming back in and they've got a lot of other forward players who can play in and around that position. We don't even know what Chelsea's level is or what it's going to be in the next couple of years. “But at Arsenal, it's more established now in terms of what their vision is. They're going to be in the Champions League next season, they're going to be challenging for the Premier League title and they've got Eddie Nketiah, but he is not really on that Toney level. And I think that's why if you gave him a straight choice, that was about football, I think he would probably go for Arsenal.”

Toney price could put Arsenal off making move

However, even if the north Londoners did get a clean run at signing Toney, there is nothing to suggest he is guaranteed to end up an Arsenal player, such is the money Brentford will demand for his signature. Back in May Brentford boss Thomas Frank suggested that Toney could end up being worth £100 million, indicating the Bees will drive a hard bargain should they be forced into a sale.

The Times have reported that Arsenal probably won't have to fork out a nine-figure fee to sign Toney, but they do claim Brentford want close to £80 million in January. A lot of cash to be parting with mid-season, but if Toney proves to be the man that can fire Arsenal to the Premier League title, it's a gamble that could prove worthwhile.

