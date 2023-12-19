Highlights Arsenal target Ivan Toney is reported to want out of Brentford and has been said to favour a move to the Emirates Stadium.

It's said despite the interest from fellow Premier League outfits, Arsenal is Toney's number one pick.

And with the Gunners flying high at the top of the Premier League table, there are suggestions Toney could be what they need to mount a title challenge.

Arsenal target Ivan Toney might have used 'come and get me' plea to send a message to the Gunners ahead of the January transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has suggested.

Toney has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, and clubs across the Premier League are rumoured to be interested. Despite having been out of action since May, Toney is nearing a return from his betting suspension, with speculation surrounding a move away from Brentford starting to grow.

And as one the favourites to land the England international, it's suggested Toney himself is gearing up for a move to the Premier League leaders.

Lacklustre Arsenal attack could do with Toney addition

Arsenal's interest in Toney is long-standing and was first revealed back in September. It's claimed Mikel Arteta is content with his attacking options, but feels like his side could do with an out-and-out striker if they're to sustain a title challenge.

Gabriel Jesus was tipped to become that player when he arrived from Manchester City last season and while the £45 million man has made a positive impact, there are concerns over his goalscoring ability. In 12 Premier League matches this term, the Brazil international has found the net just three times, illustrating there is a problem to be fixed.

It's something that has been picked up on by Brown too, with the journalist labelling Jesus' scoring rate a 'concern' during an interview with GIVEMESPORT. Insinuating Arsenal may have to enter the market to find a striker that could fire them to the league title, it looks like Toney is being tipped as the most likely candidate.

Toney option for Arsenal with player open to move

With interest around Toney's signature starting to heat up ahead of the January window, rumours suggesting he could be Arsenal bound have caught the eye. What's more, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that if it came down to a straight pick between Arsenal and Chelsea, Toney would probably pick a move to the Emirates Stadium.

It comes amid claims that Toney himself is positioning himself for an Arsenal switch, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing last week that the former Newcastle United striker is 'excited' about a potential Gunners move. If true, it's clear that Toney is open to leaving Brentford when the transfer window opens, and despite claims the Bees would demand close to £100 million for his services, the marksman could end up pushing for the move himself.

Something which could boost Arsenal's title chances in the new year...

Ivan Toney FBref Stats (Avg. per 90 minutes) Non-Penalty Goals 0.37 Shots Total 2.61 Shot-Creating Actions 1.97 Successful Take-Ons 0.48 Touches (Att Pen) 4.52 Progressive Passes 2.55

Quizzed once more on the latest regarding Toney and his potential move to Arsenal, the reliable reporter admitted he had the credentials to make an immediate impact in north London. Hinting the 27-year-old would walk straight into the Arsenal starting-11, Brown believes Toney could prove the perfect fit for Arteta's system.

On the transfer saga, the journalist had this to say to GIVEMESPORT:

“When you look at signings that could be made, I think West Ham are crying out for a quality centre forward and have been for a long time. I think there are other parts of the pitch where they could do with a bit more depth but the one area where you think they could take a really big leap if they got someone is at centre forward. “And I wonder if they might be ambitious enough to try for Toney because there's obviously a lot of clubs targeting him, some of them with a higher profile than West Ham, but I don't think some of those clubs would be able to offer him European football like West Ham can. I do think it's worth having the conversation because those clubs also have other targets and may not necessarily go for Toney. “So yeah, I would like to see them being ambitious and targeting people like that and trying to take the next step in that way.”

Bundesliga star alternative to expensive Toney

The one hurdle that could stop Arsenal from signing Toney is Brentford's asking price, meaning if they wanted to add a striker to their ranks in January, they'd have to look elsewhere.

While Toney would likely be many Arsenal supporter's first-choice pick, Serhou Guirassy has emerged as an alternative, with the VfB Stuttgart striker having scored for fun in the Bundesliga this season. The 18 goals from 15 matches man could also represent better value for Arsenal's money, given claims the 27-year-old has a release clause worth £15 million inserted into his contract.