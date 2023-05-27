Ivan Toney has taken to social media once again to express his disappointment and frustration after being suspended for betting breaches, but this time he's gone to Instagram rather than Twitter.

The Brentford striker was handed an eight-month suspension from all football-related activity after admitting to 232 breaches of FA Rule E8. The FA withdrew an additional 30 charges. Toney was also fined £50,000.

The FA had initially pushed for a 15-month ban, but it was decided to lower the time due to a mixture of the guilty plea and the fact he was diagnosed with having a gambling addiction.The betting breaches took place between February 2017 and January 2021, prompting an FA investigation.

What bets did Ivan Toney make?

Between those time periods, Toney was on loan at Scunthorpe United, then Wigan Athletic, both from Newcastle United, all the way to Brentford. Toney claims to have placed 13 bets against his own club, but did not play in any of those games.

In further reasons for Toney's eight-month ban, the FA said he bet on himself to score in nine different matches.

The forward also informed a friend about team news, used other people's accounts to place bets, and lied to the FA when first questioned about the allegations.

What has Ivan Toney said since the news came out?

Toney has made his feelings clear on both Twitter and Instagram since the investigation emerged.

He tweeted: "I'll speak soon with no filter."

He also posted on Instagram: "I used to rush to defend myself against false accusations, but now I watch to see who believes it, so I know who to cut off first."

The governing body were on the verge of handing Toney a 15-month ban due to the nature of the breaches, but reduced the ban by almost half because he pleaded guilty and was diagnosed with a gambling addiction.

Toney is unable to even train with his Brentford teammates until the 17th of September.

The club have since released a statement showing their support for the striker, stating: "The club will now be doing everything possible to provide support to Ivan and his family to deal with the issues raised in this case. Conversations regarding this and all matters relating to the case will remain confidential in order to protect the player and his family.

"We consider this matter closed and look forward to welcoming Ivan back to training in September and seeing him representing Brentford in the Premier League in January."