Ivan Toney has spoken out on Twitter today following his eight-month ban for breaking Football Association betting rules.

The latest report circulating is that a psychiatry expert gave evidence to the FA’s regulatory commission, detailing that Toney had a gambling addiction.

It is said that there was an original 11-month sanction but reduced to eight months after the new evidence detailing the striker's psychological condition emerged.

The FA's rules strictly prohibit professional players from betting on football matches, including those in competitions they are not involved in. After Toney admitted 232 breaches of betting rules, it emerged that 16 bets were on his own team to win, and 13 bets were on his team to lose.

Ivan Toney's tweet

Toney has tweeted for the first time since the investigation, and many await to hear his side of the story.

Brentford fans especially will be hoping for a lucid reflection on events from their star man and provide some level of closure to a story that has done indubitable damage to his reputation.

Ivan Toney's season so far

Toney had been enjoying a stellar season in Brentford colours before his betting breaches came to light, scoring 21 goals in all competitions for his side. His performances have helped get the Bees to within touching distance of a European place, as the penultimate matchday of the 2022-23 campaign approaches.

Toney also made his England debut as a substitute in the Euro 2024 qualifying win against Ukraine in March, having received his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad last September.

Southgate is sympathetic towards Toney, despite his ban, and reiterates that it will hold “no bearing” upon his international football prospects once the ban has ended.

Toney was also fined £50,000 as part of his punishment and warned about his future conduct. He will be allowed to return to Brentford training on the 17th of September, but will not be allowed to play again until the 17th of January 2024.

Psychiatrist Dr Philip Hopley twice interviewed Toney before providing his diagnosis to the commission. Evidence that Toney’s addiction was authentic was “well reasoned and highly persuasive.”

Brentford have said they will support Toney with his addiction.

"The club will now be doing everything possible to provide support to Ivan and his family to deal with the issues raised in this case," they said in a statement.

Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring against Manchester City

"We consider this matter closed and look forward to welcoming Ivan back to training in September."

It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming months, but now without their first-choice striker, it will be interesting to see if Brentford look for solutions in the upcoming transfer market.