Two-division UFC champion Jon Jones faced every single one of the best light-heavyweights in the world while he was still a 205-pound fighter (2008-2020). One of his title fights came against the next LHW challenger in line at the time, Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian fighter’s word holds so much weight among the MMA community as he would win UFC gold a year after Jones left for heavyweight.

When talking with MMA personality The Schmo, Teixeria, who is current LHW champion Alex Pereria’s longtime friend, coach and training partner, talked about the difference in power between Jones and his sparring comrade. Teixeira’s answer will surprise you considering he fought Jones in four-ounce MMA gloves and most-likely only spars Pereira in 16-ounce boxing gloves.

Related A UFC Legend Says Jon Jones is The Dirtiest Fighter of All Time Jon Jones is the dirtiest fighter of all time, according to UFC legend Rampage Jackson.

Alex Pereira’s Power Is Next Level

The UFC’s biggest star’s punching power is quite the topic

Since Pereira joined the UFC in late-2021, he’s accomplished more than anyone could have predicted. The former kickboxing champion successfully switched to MMA and, like his longtime rival, Israel Adesanya. After dispatching Adesanya at middleweight, Pereria then set his sights on the light-heavyweight and took down all challengers, mostly by using his devastating power.

Pereira may look very long, but he has found out - through years of practice - to leverage his limbs to generate unworldly power. At the time (later surpassed by monster middleweight Joe Pyfer), Pereira unleashed a powerful punch that set a new record (previously held by Francis Ngannou) on the UFC’s punch machine:

Glover Teixeira On Pereira’s Power

Teixeira compares his training partner’s power to Jones’

Back at UFC 172, Teixeira took the best shots that Jones had to offer and went all five rounds with the all-time great fighter. Jones has never been a one-hitter-quitter, but has found his true power with his vicious ground and pound as well as his kicks.

The difference between Jones and Pereira is that the Brazilian two-division champion has power in every single weapon he throws out. Whether it’s punches, kicks, elbows, knees, Pereira is one of the best examples of Muay Thai kickboxing in action. Teixeira believes it’s more than just technique for Pereira that separates him from Jones: