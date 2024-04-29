Highlights Jake Paul has been warned that Mike Tyson still carries fearsome power ahead of their July showdown.

The pair will meet at AT&T Stadium on the 20th of July in a fully sanctioned professional bout.

Paul has fought a number of recognised boxers, but nobody with the reputation of Tyson.

Mike Tyson's most recent opponent, Roy Jones Junior, has warned Jake Paul that 'Iron Mike' still packs a serious punch despite his age. Jones Jr. and Tyson fought back in November 2020 in an exhibition match that was billed as "Lockdown Knockdown". The veterans, both already in their fifties at the time, put on a show at the Staples Center in California in a bout that would unofficially be scored as a split draw.

Roy Jones Warns Jake Paul about Tyson's Punching Power

Heavyweight legend "still punches like a mule"

Roy Jones Jr. was speaking to Shane Mosley on his YouTube channel, and offered his insight ahead of the fight between Paul and Tyson on the 20th of July. Jones vouched for the power that the heavyweight legend still possesses, insisting, per The Sun:

"The first time he hit me in the chest, it felt like a mule had kicked me in the chest. Now I think he's 57, about to be 58, he's still the strongest puncher that I've ever been in the ring with. If he hits anybody with a shot like that, they are either going out or down, especially guys who are not used to being hit like that. But Jake Paul, I don’t think he’s going to be able to take that. It might hit him on the chin like that, we’ll see, but it’s going to be tough."

The suggestion from Jones Jr. that 'The Problem Child's' inexperience with hard-hitting boxers will cost him will likely not sit well with the 27-year-old. Still, it is undeniable that Paul has never faced anyone with Tyson's ferocious power. Jones Jr. knows the sport well too. He remains the only boxer in history to start his professional career at light middleweight and go on to win a heavyweight title.

The YouTube sensation is, however, seriously bulking up in preparation for his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson. Shane Mosley, who is also one of Paul's former trainers, has said that Jake Paul is currently two stone heavier than his last fight against Ryan Bourland. Mosley revealed: "I just saw Jake. He’s 230 pounds. He’s big, really big. He said he feels as fast as he does at 185lbs."

Both fighters are now well into their preparations for their July showdown, with various training videos emerging from both camps to update fans on their relative fitness and progress. Despite looking strong in sparring, fears over Tyson's safety are still likely to be prevalent in the lead-up to the fight.

Tyson recently confirmed his own fears about the fight, telling Fox News that he was "scared to death." However, he feels that the fear is what makes him so successful. "Whatever I'm afraid to do, I do it. That's how it is," Tyson said. "I was afraid of the Roy Jones Jr. fight. As the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it's reality. And, in reality, I'm invincible."

While his most recent contest against Jones was held under exhibition rules, it has now been confirmed that Tyson and Paul will meet under full professional rules this summer. The controversial fight takes place over eight, two-minute rounds and will have an official winner. If Mike Tyson really has retained power that feels like the kick of a mule in the chest, then those fears are sure to diminish if he's able to catch Paul cleanly. The Netflix-streamed clash at AT&T Stadium in Texas is now less than three months away.