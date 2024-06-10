Highlights Lionel Messi is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time but is not without flaws.

Arsenal's former manager Arsene Wenger is credited with modernising football in England in the 1990s. Upon arriving in North London, Wenger, who won three Premier League titles with the Gunners, revolutionised approaches to off-field player management, nutrition, coaching, scouting, and tactics that elevated Arsenal to a level where they became one of Europe's most progressive and feared teams for several seasons under the Frenchman.

Wenger's understanding of scouting methods and identification of individual player attributes that would boost the overall cohesion and quality of his teams were, perhaps, ahead of his time. The legendary Arsenal manager had an influential role in the club's acquisition of lesser-known European talents, such as Patrick Vieira, Freddie Ljungberg, Cesc Fabregas and Kolo Toure.

Arguably the greatest player ever managed by Wenger, Thierry Henry, had shown early promise in his career before struggling while at Italian giants Juventus. Wenger decided to bring him to Arsenal and once again showcased his tactical intellect and sophisticated player development strategies, as he transformed Henry into an Arsenal icon who remains the club's all-time record goalscorer today.

Wenger On Messi

"He has weaknesses"

In the 2003-04 season, Wenger's Arsenal team created history, becoming the first and only Premier League team to win a title without losing a single game. But something that was instrumental to Wenger's title-winning philosophies was recognising that even his greatest players, who'd gone a whole season without experiencing defeat, still had areas of weakness in their individual games.

Despite managing all-time greats such as Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, and George Weah, Wenger is of the belief that there's no such thing as a perfect footballer.

Wenger intentionally recruited players and built teams that hid the minor deficiencies and weaknesses in his top players, enabling all of his talent to thrive cohesively. Wenger extends this belief even on to, in his opinion, the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi.

Messi terrorised Wenger's Arsenal on countless occasions, including during a Champions League last-16 match that the Argentine sensation scored four times in, as he continuously danced his way through the Gunners' defence. Nonetheless, Wenger doesn't view him as perfect. He told RTL:

"Messi is the most perfect of them all because he can make others play, and he can score himself, but he has weaknesses, contrary to what some people think.

"If you analyse his game, he's not very good in the air, he's not great defensively. But you don't make a living out of your weaknesses, you make a living out of your strengths, therefore the coach must emphasise the strengths as much as possible and put players around this person who hide his weaknesses."

Messi Thrived Under Guardiola

Pair worked together for four years at Barcelona

When fans reminisce about Messi, an eight-time winner of the Ballon D'Or, at his very best, they think of this silent attacking threat slowly wandering through the empty vessels of space on the pitch before instantaneously coming alive after receiving the ball, taking the ball past several opposition defenders and then expertly providing the final pass or finish for an attempt on goal.

But Messi's playing style wasn't always like this. Before Pep Guardiola became Barcelona's manager in 2008, Messi had a much more energetic, sometimes erratic playing style on the left-hand side of the Catalan club's attack. Guardiola, like everyone else at that time, was an admirer of the supremely talented Messi but had the foresight to recognise the existing system wasn't getting the most out of the Argentine sensation and was playing in a way that perhaps exposed his deficiencies.

How Messi improved under Guardiola Appearances Goals Assists Before Pep Guardiola 110 42 26 Under Pep Guardiola 219 211 94

Guardiola then deployed Messi as a 'false 9', in the centre of the pitch between the opposition's midfield and defensive lines. The position was designed to emphasise Messi's dribbling, creativity, and potency in front of goal, while simultaneously hiding his physical flaws and the necessity to defend and press for the team. The results were deadly as Barcelona turned into one of the greatest teams of all time, winning countless trophies across a four-year spell, including two European Cups.