Highlights Dustin Poirier is one of only two people to have fought both Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'The Diamond' compared the Dagestan icons while speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

Poirier was full of praise for both guys, lauded their chain wrestling, and shared who he thought was the best.

After sharing the Octagon with Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Dustin Poirier became only the second man in UFC history to face both Makhachev and his Russian teammate, former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on 'The MMA Hour,' Poirier described what it was like to fight both men and discussed the similarities and differences between the two.

Dustin Poirier Compares Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Poirier said fights against the styles of Makhachev and Khabib "are the toughest"

Dustin Poirier may have had the final fight of his professional MMA career at UFC 302 as once again, he unfortunately unsuccessfully challenged for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship against dominant Russian champion, Islam Makhachev. Dominant Russian champions at 155 seems to have been the theme in the UFC's lightweight division over the past six years, with Makhachev and his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov holding the division hostage and nobody being able to get close to their titles. Khabib won the belt in 2018 and defended it three times before vacating it in late 2020, and this is the same amount of defenses which Makhachev currently has. And he isn't showing any signs of slowing down or moving on from MMA as of yet.

'The Diamond' is just the second fighter in UFC history to have shared the Octagon with both Makhachev and Nurmagomedov, the first being Gleison Tibau. After having the opportunity to face arguably the two best and most dominant Russian fighters of all time, Poirier can now compare the two and that is exactly what he has done in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on 'The MMA Hour.'

Having unsuccessful title shots against both men, Poirier, understandably, described the chain wrestling styles of both men as "the toughest" for him to deal with. The former interim UFC lightweight champion also said that he was not surprised at what Makhachev brought to the table at UFC 302 as he acknowledged he was just that good, strong and tough.

"These style of fights are the toughest for me; guys who are gonna chain wrestle and keep the fight slower. But he (Makhachev) was everything I thought he was gonna be. He's the champ. I knew he was tough. I knew he was gonna be strong. I knew he had grit. You don't get in the position he's in by not having all of those things."

Poirier Lauds Nurmagomedov And Makhachev's Chain Wrestling

He also compared and contrasted the two fighters

Poirier also went on to compare how it was dealing with both men's takedowns and clinch work, and also specifically highlighted Makhachev's submissions despite him getting submitted by Khabib as well.

"Takedowns are different. Pressure is similar. Takedowns are different, he (Makhachev) does a lot of upper-body stuff. He kept trying to clinch up with me. Khabib would shoot lower shots. I think Khabib is stronger, physically stronger, Islam's squeeze was incredible. All these guys are strong but it wasn't overwhelming, but his squeeze, it was like a vice grip."

The 35-year-old lost to Makhachev and Nurmagomedov via choke submissions, rear naked choke by Khabib and d'arce choke by Islam. It has been a big debate recently around who is the better lightweight between Makhachev and Nurmagomedov, and now that Poirier has given his comparison and analysis of the two, hopefully, his opinion will help people in that debate.