The highly-anticipated showdown between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois for the IBF Heavyweight Championship is now less than two weeks away. Ahead of the all-British clash at Wembley Stadium, there is increasing speculation over how the fight will play out.

One man who knows both men better than most is 2020 Olympic bronze medal winner Frazer Clarke. 'Big Fraze' was a long-time sparring partner for 'AJ' during his time being coached by Rob McCracken. Clarke also trained with Dubois in his short stint in the Team GB set-up before turning professional.

Given his past experience, Clarke can offer a unique insight into the upcoming contest. Speaking to Boxing Social recently, he gave his prediction for the Joshua vs Dubois fight, while also naming the hardest puncher between the pair.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 08/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

Frazer Clarke Compares Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois

Heavyweight contender admits both men are different kinds of punchers

"It’s a really competitive, good fight. I still have AJ as favourite. But I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, if Dubois is not the heaviest puncher I’ve been in with, he’s probably in the top three or four. He can really whack."

Clarke continued: "It’s a different kind of punch. I think on a single shot, probably Joshua just cause it comes with a bit more speed. They come sharp, but Dubois is a real thud."

Interestingly, though, Clarke doesn't consider either Joshua or Dubois to be the hardest puncher he's ever faced. "Both of them two are leaps and bounds away from David Price - That was different gravy. And I was young at the time, probably 17, 18. That was an experience."

The Liverpudlian giant is himself an Olympic Bronze Medal winner, as well as being a former British heavyweight champion. His professional career spanned 31 fights, where he had a record of 25-6 with 20 of those victories by knockout.

Clarke may have sparred with Price when he was only a teenager but he remembers it well, saying:

"I think he was taking it easy as well. In terms of one punch, David Price, unbelievable power. Unbelievable."

This assertion has seemingly been previously corroborated by Joshua, who confirmed in 2018 that he and Price had sparred behind closed doors in 2011 - and that he had been knocked out by the scouser. While recounting the story, Joshua insisted that he had been dealing with issues outside the ring before the sparring session.

"I got nicked [arrested] on the way up to training camp, for trouble. I got out [of custody] on Saturday and I went up there. I do think he [Price] was very good at the time, very strong. I was making too many mistakes. Those circumstances don’t help when you’re sparring an elite fighter," he explained, via talkSPORT.

He then proceeded to confirm he was badly hurt during this spar, saying:

"They say you have two types of fighters; those that get dropped and stay down. But the ones you have to be wary of are the ones who keep on coming. I learned it will take more than just power and durability to stop me."

Joshua may have learned from his experience of being sent to the canvas, but any example of 'AJ' being knocked out will be a huge source of motivation for the hard-hitting Dubois ahead of the biggest fight of his career.