It looks set to be another huge, blockbuster year for boxing. We are just weeks into 2025 and already, some huge fights which would be absolute dreams for boxing fans are being talked about, with the most notable, of course, being the insane superfight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, which is reportedly close to being finalised.

Another fight which is seemingly on the table and has a real chance of being made is a showdown between powerful heavyweight machines Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. 'AJ' and 'The Bronze Bomber' have been linked to fighting each other many times over the last seven to eight years, however, due to money issues and typical boxing politics which have held many other big fights back over the years, the fight did not materialise at the time when it would've been the biggest, which is a shame.

Despite the time having passed for Joshua vs Wilder to be the superfight it was once considered to be, it seems that in 2025 we are finally going to get the fight as it is on Turki Alalshikh's bucket list. Both men may be past their prime, but it is still a very intriguing match-up and the outcome could shock a few people if a former sparring partner of both men's prediction is anything to go by.

Sparring Partner Predicts Deontay Wilder to Beat Anthony Joshua

A former sparring partner of both men believes "Joshua's chin is a little suspect"