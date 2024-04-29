Highlights Dave Allen has predicted Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk due to the Gypsy King's size advantage.

Allen has also recalled being knocked unconscious during sparring with Usyk, who then went on to unify the belts by defeating Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Usyk, both with impressive professional stats, will face off in a historic four-belt unification fight.

As Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk slowly comes closer, the debate rages on over who will prove themselves over 12 rounds in Saudi Arabia. The first ever four-belt unification fight in the heavyweight division is set to be one of the biggest fights the sport has seen in a long time, with two of the sport's most recognisable fighters in with a chance of greatness.

However, there is someone who seems well-placed to predict the winner of this tight bout, and it's not someone you may expect. British heavyweight Dave Allen doesn't sound like someone who could easily predict the outcome of such a bout, but once you find out what sets him apart from everyone else, you may want to treat his word like gospel.

Allen has been lucky enough, if you consider him lucky, that is, to not only spar one, but BOTH, legendary fighters, and having been dealt blows by the pair of them, he has come up with his verdict on who he believes will win.

Dave Allen on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Allen was knocked out by Usyk during sparring

When asked about his experiences, he said: "When I sparred Usyk, he knocked me unconscious. I never went over, I finished the round, but I can remember him hitting me. Next thing I knew, I was stood outside the ring, packing my bag. I was concussed."

It could be argued that expectations were met, with Usyk unifying the belts after beating Anthony Joshua twice not long after the spar, but clearly this still took Allen by surprise. Normally, sparring is just seen as a warm-up, but the professionalism and effort that Usyk puts into every part of his preparation is what makes him a dangerous fighter to come up against. Dave Allen will know not to mess with the Ukrainian from now on, and perhaps an early warning sign that Fury shouldn't let his guard down either.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has a 6" reach advantage over Oleksandr Usyk.

Dave Allen backs Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has a lot to prove in the build-up to this fight. A less than convincing victory against Francis Ngannou doesn't fill anyone with confidence for this upcoming fight or a potential all-British bout against Joshua, but Allen has confidence in Fury more so than he has in Usyk, perhaps a surprise considering it was Usyk who knocked him out.

Allen justified his thoughts by saying: "I think Fury will beat Usyk, I think he's too big. I think they are the two best heavyweights on the planet. The skill level is insane - I've sparred them both - but I think Fury is too big."

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 24/04/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Considering current form, those are rather surprising statements to hear, but Allen does clearly have more of an understanding of both fighters than we do. Since returning from retirement, Allen himself has four wins in five fights, so he clearly has the ability to compete at a good enough level in the heavyweight scene.

Related 6 Reasons Why Tyson Fury Will Beat Oleksandr Usyk 'The Gypsy King' will be looking to make a statement in his upcoming showdown with Oleksandr Usyk.

With this upcoming fight being held with both fighters in contrasting form, and Fury finding consistent small injuries in the previous months, it is yet to be seen if Allen's predictions will come true, but it will be well worth the wait.