Highlights Tyson Fury has been accused of masking his true emotions ahead of his fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Body language expert says Fury appears anxious around the Ukrainian.

The Brit has never lost a fight, but seems 'rattled' by Usyk.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are now just a week away from their much-anticipated world heavyweight title unification showdown. The WBO, WBA, IBF, and WBC heavyweight titles are set to be on the line with the winner becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

With so much at stake - including the undefeated records of both fighters - the tension is already palpable. Fury has outwardly claimed that he will make easy work of the former cruiserweight king, but body language expert Darren Stanton isn't so sure that 'The Gypsy King' is as confident as he claims.

Tyson Fury is 'Rattled' by Oleksandr Usyk

Expert says the lineal heavyweight champion is masking his true emotions

Stanton, who has been analysing Fury for a number of years now, told BonusCodeBets that he saw signs of hesitancy from the Brit at the pre-fight press conference for the bout.

"The key thing from this is what we call a reverse, or an upturned smile. It happens when a human naturally experiences an emotion like sadness, but is trying to artificially convey happiness instead. However, there are contradictions in his body language. Quite simply, he’s trying to look indifferent and as though Usyk’s threat has not bothered him, but his non-verbal signals betray what he is trying to say.

"The upturned smile and the way he retreats back from the camera, before the slight raise of his eyebrows, suggests confusion and anxiety. In its most pure form, Fury’s body language is showing signs that he is intimidated and disgruntled by what Usyk has said to him."

Fury's Voice When Speaking to Usyk 'Suggests Fear'

"Another key giveaway is the fact that his voice pitch and volume are extremely low, almost indistinguishable compared to his normal baseline pattern. The way he leans forward suggests interest in what Usyk has to say, but the way he withdraws and immediately tries to counter with this upturned smile suggests an element of fear."

Stanton continued: "With English not being Usyk’s first language, his phrasing is certainly bizarre and the message itself could almost be read on a script as a gesture of good will. However, the context makes it completely different and this seems to have rattled Fury."

Despite putting in a poor performance last time out against Francis Ngannou, Fury has not tasted defeat inside a boxing ring since he turned professional. For all of his achievements inside the squared circle, the upcoming bout with Usyk is the biggest of his career - and Stanton believes that the pressure of the occasion may already have got to the 35-year-old.

"I've spent years researching Tyson Fury and his body language and I really like him as a person and as a fighter. But what we are seeing here is a very different version from the usually brash and boisterous ‘Gypsy King’. This feels very unlike Fury and as though Usyk not being fazed by his mind games has affected him before their undisputed title fight. He may well have finally met his match!"

There isn't long to wait until both men make their walk to the ring in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With so little to split them on paper, the fight could come down to which competitor can handle the pressure of the occasion the best.