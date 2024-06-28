Highlights Jordan Addison excelled in OTAs, showing growth, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Addison's rookie season stats placed him among NFL history's elite, making the PFWA All-Rookie list.

With Jefferson and Addison, the Vikings may have the best WR duo in the NFL this season, despite QB changes.

The Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver room is already one of the best in the NFL, and it may be improving as we speak. Second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison is taking strides to rival his counterpart, Justin Jefferson, and having one of Minnesota's best OTAs and mandatory camps this spring.

Addison is coming off of one of the best rookie wide receiver seasons in recent memory, and according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, he has been improving in exactly the areas the team wants. While speaking with Kevin Seifert of ESPN, O'Connell said:

[He is] a guy that had a ton of success in Year 1. And really, from a standpoint of getting a little stronger, getting a little bit more comfortable playing through contact and still playing with that great burst and transition that he has, you saw some real growth there [this spring].

Addison came out of the gate hot in his rookie season, catching 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. All three marks were good enough to land him in the top five among rookie WRs in 2023.

Historic Rookie Season

Addison excelled in his rookie season and that might be a preview of what he can achieve.

Addison immediately made his presence felt last season, scoring in his first two games. Addison found himself in the end zone five times in a four-week span from Weeks 5-8. The first-round pick was good enough to make the 2023 PFWA All-Rookie team, and that may be just scratching the surface.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jordan Addison became one of only four players in NFL history with 70 receptions, 900 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns in their rookie season. The three others were Bill Groman, Odell Beckham Jr, and Ja'Marr Chase, putting Addison in some elite company.

Addison stepped up heavily when Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury and went on the injured reserve list. Now, with Jefferson back in the lineup, teams will have to deal with two of the most dangerous pass catchers in the game.

The Vikings offense will look very different this season, however.

Minnesota will no longer have quarterback Kirk Cousins, as the signal caller signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Aaron Jones is the new leader in the backfield after years with the rivals Green Bay Packers. Hopefully, the pass-catching room is healthy this season, as it is easily one of the best on paper, with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson also figuring into the plans.

The Vikings will see a quarterback battle this season, with veteran quarterback Sam Darnold likely starting at the beginning of the season.

However, with the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Vikings selected quarterback J.J. McCarthy out of the University of Michigan, and sooner rather than later, he will likely take the reins as the Vikings starter. Regardless of who the signal caller is for Minnesota, they cannot ask for much better weapons than having the already All-Pro Jefferson and Addison there to help them take that next leap.

