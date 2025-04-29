Rory McIlroy finally won the Masters to complete the golf Grand Slam. In what was an up and down final day at Augusta, the Northern Irishman claimed the Green Jacket with a play-off win over Justin Rose.

In a turbulent final round, McIlroy shot two double bogeys and three bogeys, including bogeying a short putt at the 18th which resulted in a play-off with Rose. McIlroy did show brilliant resilience by bouncing back from such difficult moments, however, including birdieing the play-off hole to finally clinch victory.

McIlroy joined a short list of golfing royalty that have completed the career Grand Slam, becoming the first to do so since Tiger Woods in 2000 and the first European to join the list.

Gary Player on Golf's GOAT

He was complimentary of a few players, but one stands out more than most