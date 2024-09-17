Key Takeaways The L.A. Clippers underwent major roster changes with Paul George leaving in the summer.

Ivica Zubac re-signing with the team is seen as crucial for the Clippers to maintain front-court depth.

Zubac's consistency, particularly with shot-blocking, is vital to the Clippers' defense.

The Kawhi Leonard - Paul George era for the Los Angeles Clippers is now over, with George departing in NBA free agency for the Philadelphia 76ers .

As such, the Los Angeles outfit have had to make some decisions over personnel and one of those was opting to re-sign Ivica Zubac to an extension, someone who league insider Mark Medina feels will now become very important to the organization as they navigate this new era of Clippers basketball.

Roster Overhaul in City of Angels

Lost Paul George, Russell Westbrook, signed Nicolas Batum, Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn

The Clippers lost Paul George in the summer, and there is an argument to be made that their NBA championship hopes may have went with him.

After being one of the first big dominos to fall in free agency when he joined the Sixers on a huge four-year, $212 million max deal, the Clippers turned their attention towards ensuring that they re-signed James Harden , signing the 10-time All-Star to a two-year, $70 million deal.

While they were also able to add Derrick Jones Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. to the mix, as well as reuniting with Nicolas Batum , who, of course, was one of the players included in the deal which brought Harden to Los Angeles a season ago, they collectively don’t make up for what the team lost in perennial All-Star, George.

Clippers' Biggest Offseason Additions - 2023-24 Statistics Category Jones Jr. Porter Jr. (Europe) Batum GP 76 6 60 PPG 8.6 22.0 5.3 RPG 3.3 9.3 4.1 APG 1.0 6.8 2.1 FG% 48.3 46.6 45.3

The loss of Russell Westbrook also has to be factored into the equation after the Clippers traded the former league MVP to the Utah Jazz in exchange for guard Kris Dunn in a sign-and-trade agreement, with him eventually ending up with the Denver Nuggets .

While some of these moves are considered slightly underrated, especially when you look at what they can do defensively on paper, made even better by the re-signing of Ivica Zubac on a team-friendly deal worth three-years, $58.6 million, this season could well be their last ditch attempt at a title for Kawhi Leonard and his team.

Zubac Has Always Been ‘Very Dependable’

Medina notes that Zubac has now become the Clippers’ longest-serving player on the active roster, and with that, he has also been one of their most dependable players, rarely missing any games since he arrived.

The journalist also notes how he has become even more integral to the Clippers organization with the departure of George, because he could be someone who can help them still reach the playoffs.

“He's very important because of a few things. One of the most obvious is because Paul George left during free agency. They didn't get anything in return, so they want to find a way to still be a team that can make the playoffs, maybe have a chance to contend for a title if other teams can't stay healthy with Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ty Lue’s masterful coaching. Ivica Zubac is now the longest-tenured player on the team. He has been a very dependable big ever since the Clippers got him seven years ago, a great pick-and-roll player, both with driving to the basket, being a pick-and-pop guy, being a great defensive center. And, with the exception of some injuries last season, he's been mostly healthy, and I expect that to continue. So he’s a very important piece. They need front court depth, and he's going to help address those problems because of his extension.”

Consistency With the Clippers

Has played 70-plus games in four of his five seasons in L.A.

Zubac has been mostly available for the Clippers ever since he was traded by their neighbors, the L.A. Lakers , back in the 2018-19 season, playing 72-plus games every season except for last year, where he suited up 68 times.

But on the court, he posted a career-high 11.7 points per contest in 26.4 minutes per game. There, he shot 64.9 percent from the field, in line with his 61.2 percent career average, while he also averaged 9.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Zubac was also hugely efficient for the Clippers this season, and when he was on the court, Los Angeles would outscore their opponents by 4.7 points per 100 possessions, the fifth-best mark on the team behind the All-Star trio of George (9.1), Leonard (8.2), and Harden (5.6), and Norman Powell (5.1).

Ivica Zubac - Consistently Productive Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 MIN 24.4 28.5 26.4 PTS 10.3 10.8 11.7 REB 8.5 9.9 9.2 AST 1.6 1.0 1.4 BLK 1.0 1.3 1.2 FG% 62.6 63.4 64.9

This was also the first time in three seasons that he had finished the regular season with a positive net efficiency, likely as a result of his defensive rating, which, at 112.4, was slightly better than his 113.4 rating during the 2022-23 campaign.

Furthermore, when Zubac was off the court, the Clippers fared slightly worse, where they were only able to outscore their opponents by 1.9 points per 100 possessions.

Blocking is also a key strength of the 27-year-old, where he led the Clippers with 1.3 blocks per contest, which ranked top-20 in the NBA.

As such, it comes as no surprise that he was prolific on defense, using his 7-foot frame to hold his opponents to just 45.9 percent field goal shooting overall, and 51.8 percent from within six feet of the rim.

For context, his opponents' field goal average last season from that distance was 63.2 percent, which is a swing of 11.4 percent in Zubac's favor.

All in all, Zubac is expected to continue playing a pivotal role in Ty Lue's system next season, and perhaps even more so without the likes of George and Westbrook no longer on the roster, especially on defense, where he has shown premier shot blocking.

After all, defense wins championships, though it is not expected that the Clippers would be one of the top contenders in the West, let alone the Association. But Zubac gives them a chance, at least, to potentially make a playoff run.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.