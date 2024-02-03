Highlights Ivory Coast secures dramatic victory in AFCON semi-finals with a last-minute goal from Oumar Diakite.

Mali's chances of winning dashed after missing penalty and losing a player to a red card.

Chaos breaks out after the match as Malian players attack the referee, leading to another red card.

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosts Ivory Coast managed to secure passage into the tournament’s semi-finals in the most dramatic fashion against Mali, though it took a goal from Oumar Diakite in the 122nd minute to seal qualification with a 2-1 win.

In terms of the first half, it was quiet on the goals front, although Mali and Hull City ace Adama Traore had the chance to open the scoring from the spot in the 17th minute. Yahia Fofana, in net for the Ivory Coast, managed to thwart the 28-year-old’s attempt from 12 yards out.

Emerse Fae's side were reduced to ten men in the 43rd minute, however, when Odilon Kossounou's bad foul gave the referee no choice but to issue him his marching orders. The hosts did not let their opponent's one-man advantage get the better of them, especially after Mali broke the deadlock through Nene Dorgeles in the 71st minute.

Replying in the 90th minute through Brighton & Hove Albion talent Simon Adingra, Ivory Coast took their momentum into extra time and inflicted defeat on Mali with Diakite scoring in the dying embers to secure the victory. In the wake of his goal, the substitute was also sent off for removing his shirt in celebration.

Mali players kick off at full-time

Two red cards were shown in the dying embers

In typical AFCON fashion, the fixture between the Ivory Coast and Mali was full of entertainment and the referee's decision-making in the concluding minutes added more fuel to the fire - especially in the case of Eric Chelle's side, who were left in despair at the final whistle.

With them crashing out of the competition at the quarter-final stage, tempers flared and chaos upon the final whistle blowing, with the Malian players - enraged - surrounding the referee for not allowing them to take their corner kick. In the midst of the trouble, the Malian players attacked the referee and, as such, Hamari Traore was also shown a red card for violent conduct towards the man in the middle.

Ivory Coast's AFCON journey so far

They lost two of their three group games

As host nation, the pressure is on the Elephants to reign triumphant. Going into this year's instalment of AFCON, they were given a 12.1% chance of winning by Opta's supercomputer, coining them favourites alongside reigning champions, Senegal. The three-time AFCON winners have not taken the easy route to the semi-finals, however. Having lost two of their three group games, with one of those being 4-0 to minnows Equatorial Guinea, many fans began to doubt their chances.

Not only that but, from five games, they have secured only one win within 90 minutes, while they also sacked their head coach Jean-Louis Gasset just two days after their humbling defeat against Equatorial Guinea.

3:40 Related Full list of Premier League players competing at AFCON 2023 The full list of Premier League players who will miss matches due to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Next in their way in their pursuit of glory on home soil, the Ivory Coast face DR Congo on Wednesday 8th February at the Stade Alassane Ouattara, while Nigeria - who are already through - will face the winner between Cape Verde and South Africa in the other semi-final.