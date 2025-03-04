Summary Iyo Sky won the WWE Women's World Championship on RAW.

Last Saturday's Elimination Chamber was industry-changing, as WWE CCO Triple H said. Apart from the earth-shattering moment that happened at the end of the night, the show kicked off with the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. With 2025 Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair choosing to go after WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, the No. 1 contender spot for the Women's World Championship was up for grabs at the Showcase of the Immortals. At the end of the match, Bianca Belair emerged victorious after she last pinned Liv Morgan to earn her world title shot at WrestleMania.

While the WWE's EST had already booked her spot as the challenger, the champion entering the Grandest Stage of Them All was yet to be determined. A few weeks prior, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley inadvertently cost Iyo Sky her chance at qualifying for the Elimination Chamber. Ripley felt bad about this and gave the Japanese superstar a shot at her title. With that, tonight's Raw main event featured Ripley putting her championship and her WrestleMania spot on the line against Sky.

Iyo Sky Wins Women's World Championship

The Genius of the Sky will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania

Credit: WWE

With the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match winner Bianca Belair looking on, Ripley and Sky put together a show and had a stellar back-and-forth throughout the match. The defending champion seemingly had things under control after she dropped the challenger head first on the announce table outside the ring. A laid-out Sky was on the verge of getting counted out. In the spirit of sportsmanship, Belair cheered on Sky to get up and finish the match in the ring.

Ripley took the gesture from Belair personally and questioned whether the No. 1 contender wanted to face Sky at WrestleMania instead of herself. The champion then set up the challenger for a Riptide off the top turnbuckle. As she was about to drill Sky onto the mat, the Eradicator looked back at the EST and had one last message to say.

See you at 'Mania, Bianca.

Those wound up being Rhea Ripley's famous last words. The momentary distraction allowed Sky to recover and counter the Riptide into a hurricanrana. With the Eradicator laid out on the floor, the Genius of the Sky went up top and connected with the Over-the-Moonsault to become the new WWE Women's World Champion.

Ripley's inability to fully focus on Sky cost her the title. With that, Iyo Sky will once again enter WrestleMania as the Women's World Champion and defend her title against Bianca Belair.