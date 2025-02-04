Iyo Sky experienced a heartbreaking moment on WWE Raw, which has significantly impacted her road to WrestleMania 41. She went into the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble as one of the favourites to win the match. The Genius of the Sky put in an incredible performance, lasting over an hour in the match before eventually being eliminated by Nia Jax.

In the end, the returning Charlotte Flair emerged victorious to become a two-time Rumble winner. Despite the setback, Sky had a chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber in Toronto if she could defeat Liv Morgan on Monday Night Raw, which would have given her another route to WrestleMania.

Iyo Sky's Heartbreak on Monday Night Raw

Her defeat to Liv Morgan cost her a shot at WrestleMania

Before the match, however, Liv Morgan attacked both Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley backstage. Sky had been talking to Ripley, who had just confronted women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. The attack resulted in the Japanese Superstar struggling due to discomfort throughout the match.

During the Elimination Chamber qualifying match, Ripley, the Women's World Champion, came out in retaliation to the attack. The match itself saw many attempts from Raquel Rodriguez to distract Sky and help Morgan win the match. As Ripley ran down the ring to take out Rodriguez, she hit Morgan, allowing her to win via disqualification and go on to the Elimination Chamber match.

The interference and subsequent defeat left Sky heartbroken and near tears, with Ripley looking regretful as she attempted to apologise.

Iyo Sky's WWE stats (as of 04/02/25) Total number of matches 1,010 Total number of wins 529 (52.4%) Total number of losses 413 (40.9%) Total number of draws 68 (6.7%)

Iyo Sky's Message Translated From Japanese to English

Sky blamed Ripley for costing her a shot at 'Mania

As the Japanese star stood in shock, she was heard saying: "Why did you do that? I could have gone to WrestleMania. It's insane. I could have gone to WrestleMania."

Recent times have been tough for Iyo Sky, who has seen all of her Damage CTRL members (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) sidelined due to injury.

Meanwhile, being champion, it is almost certain that Ripley will be a part of a high-profile WrestleMania match, whereas Sky's road seems to be much more difficult after the events on Raw this past week.

Sky will be devastated that her opportunity has been snatched out of her hands by interference, and she will be hoping that this wasn't her last chance of getting to The Grandest Stage of Them All.