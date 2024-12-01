Key Takeaways Iyo Sky reveals the garbage can as the sixth member who helped her team win at WarGames.

Sky's unorthodox partnership with a garbage can continues to steal the show at WarGames.

Sky's multiple WarGames appearances prove her as a top WWE talent deserving of another big future singles run.

Rhea Ripley exacted her revenge on Liv Morgan (WWE) by pinning the Women's World Champion to give her team the win at WWE Survivor Series : WarGames. While the match was supposedly an even 5-on-5 battle, Rhea's teammate, IYO SKY , revealed that their team had another member who was crucial in helping them stand tall on Saturday night. That sixth member was none other than Iyo's WarGames best friend: the garbage can.

At this point, it's safe to say that Iyo and the garbage can are made for each other, especially at WarGames. This is already the third time that Sky has pulled off a death-defying stunt at the caged double-ring match using her trusted steel bin.

This was certainly the highlight of Survivor Series: WarGames. What made this more insane was that she went with a moonsault this time around, which means she had her back turned and had to flip her body before jumping out of the air.

Iyo Sky: WarGames Queen

The Japanese star steals the show everytime at WarGames

Credit: WWE

At this point, we should just crown Iyo Sky as the WarGames queen. Perhaps we can take it a step further and claim her as the match's GOAT. No other WWE superstar has competed in more WarGames matches than Sky. She competed in her sixth on Saturday night and once again stole the show with yet another epic maneuver.

Iyo continues to prove that she is truly one of the most talented wrestlers on the WWE roster. And her bread and butter has always been her high-flying antics. After losing the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40, Sky has had a hot year wherein she became mostly a tag team competitor alongside her Damage Control friend Kairi Sane. But given the high-quality matches she's had throughout 2024, it only seems right for Iyo Sky to have another strong singles run next year. 2025 Royal Rumble winner, perhaps?