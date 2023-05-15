Ja Morant can expect a ‘significant’ suspension from the National Basketball Association following a video that emerged of him over the weekend, Adrian Wojnarowski has claimed.

On the court, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has developed into exactly the player that we thought he was going to be when he came out of college and was taken with the 2nd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft behind only Zion Williamson.

After picking up the NBA Rookie of the Year Award right out of the gate, he has earned NBA All-Star games in each of the past two seasons, named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2022 in the same year he won the league’s Most Improved

Player and has seen his numbers grow to a place where if he carries on this trajectory, he could well become one of the best players in the league moving forward.

However, how long he is going to be in the NBA is up to him, and he certainly hasn’t done his chances any favours when it comes to his off-court antics. Back in March he was named in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee in relation to allegations of an altercation with a 17-year-old, although no charges were brought against him. More recently he’s also been involved in matters concerning guns, allegedly being seen flashing one in a strip club in Colorado.

No charges were brought on that matter either, however this past weekend another incident emerged on social media concerning a firearm, forcing the Memphis Grizzlies to suspend him from all team activities moving forward pending a league investigation.

Ja Morant likely in serious trouble with the NBA

Speaking about the matter on ESPN’s Get Up, noted NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski claimed that is found guilty, Morant would be facing a major suspension at the start of next season and that following his suspension from the incident in March, commissioner Adam Silver was not going to be taking it ‘easy’ on him.

Video: Adrian Wojnarowski speaks about Ja Morant’s possible suspension:

Given that this would be a second offense for a similar incident on Morant’s part, a lenghty suspension was always likely going to be on the cards for Morant, and in our eyes we wouldn’t be surprised if this is something that costs him the whole year, especially given some of the rhetoric that is going on around the United States as it pertains to guns right now.