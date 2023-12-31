Highlights Ja Morant's return has made a significant impact on the Memphis Grizzlies, leading them to four consecutive wins and improving their offensive rating.

Morant's playmaking abilities have sparked the Grizzlies' offense, but their chances of making the playoffs are slim.

Despite struggling with his three-point shooting, Morant has excelled in scoring in the paint and has been a crucial playmaker for the team.

Ja Morant marked his return to NBA action in emphatic fashion, draining a buzzer-beater layup to take his Memphis Grizzlies past the New Orleans Pelicans for what was only their seventh win on the year.

While the Grizzlies have looked in much better form since his return, despite his 'significant impact', NBA journalist Mark Medina doesn't feel as though the 24-year-old's 'playmaking and energy' is enough to claw the team back into playoff contention, and that is just too little too late this season.

Misery in Memphis

10-21 record, 13th in the West

It's hard to think that it was only a season ago when the Grizzlies locked up the number two seed in the Western Conference, and looked to be one of the best up-and-coming teams in the NBA.

However, after succumbing to the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 playoffs in six games, followed by a 25-game suspension served to their franchise star, Ja Morant, for conduct detrimental to the league, plus a string of off-season moves, nobody quite expected how much of a drop-off the Memphis outing would suffer to start their 2023-24 regular season campaign.

After bringing in guard reinforcements with the arrival of 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, and Derrick Rose, the hope was that they could each help mitigate the loss of Morant and the departing Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones. But, due to injury, both have seen lengthy periods of time on the sidelines, leaving the Grizzlies' backcourt scarce for options.

As such, they have had to rely on Desmond Bane and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr., for scoring, both of whom have been able to average 20-plus points per game as they aimed to navigate through the storm of Memphis' early struggles, though offensive contributions have stifled elsewhere.

Waiting impatiently for Morant's return, the Grizzlies couldn't climb higher than 13th in the Western Conference standings, only managing to attain a measly 6-19 record, partially resulting from their league-worst 105.9 offensive rating, and the fact they were only able to post 105.6 points per contest, the fewest among the rest of the league.

Defensively, though, they fared slightly better, ranking 10th overall in the league with a defensive rating of 112.6, but that did not help in their pursuit of wins, as they statistically held the seventh-worst net rating in the Association with minus-6.7.

Now that the Grizzlies' premier All-Star has returned, they will be hoping for a switch up in fortune, though, it may be feared that it is too late to gain any real traction in order to get back into Play-In tournament contention, at the very least, as they still sit 13th in the West with a 10-21 losing record.

Optimism that Morant’s ‘presence’ can help Grizzlies climb standings

While Medina never doubted that Morant's return to the hardwood would 'significantly impact' Memphis, he still feels as though they have little-to-no chance of reaching the post-season this year, noting that the Western Conference is too competitive in its nature for the Grizzlies to stand any sort of chance of recuperating anything from the early hole of which they dug themselves into to start the 2023-24 campaign.

Nevertheless, the journalist recalls a conversation he had with Morant's teammates, Jackson Jr. and Smart, where they both expressed that their All-Star guard's mere presence on the team could help the Grizzlies regain some momentum.

“Morant will make a significant impact with his scoring, playmaking and energy. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart both expressed optimism that Ja’s presence alone could help the Grizzlies make significant ground in the standings. But I’m pessimistic about this. It has nothing to do with Morant’s abilities. It has everything to do with the circumstances. The Grizzlies are in a very competitive landscape in the Western Conference. I would be very surprised if they make the playoffs, let alone the Play-In tournament.”

Morant's energy sparking Grizzlies' resurgence

Team-leading 26.8 PTS, 8.8 AST

Morant marked his season debut emphatically after leading his team to only their seventh win of the season in a thriller against the budding Pelicans, which was decided by a buzzer-beating layup by, you guessed it, the two-time All-Star.

The former 2019 second-overall pick put the league back on notice when he posted 34 points, while dishing out six assists and notching eight rebounds in the 115-113 win, despite going 0-for-5 from the three-point line.

Since slotting back into the line-up, Morant has helped the Grizzlies go on a charge, racking up four consecutive wins, almost matching their total season win-tally within two weeks, before they fell to both the reigning champions, Denver Nuggets, and surging L.A. Clippers in back-to-back games.

Ja Morant - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Offensive Rating 111.8 Defensive Rating 110.4 Net Rating 1.3 Usage 31.4 Player Impact Estimate 15.7

In his five-game span, Morant has already registered 30-plus points on three occasions, averaging a team-leading 26.8 points, 8.8 assists, both team-highs, while also grabbing 5.4 rebounds.

However, there is a huge contrast in Morant's shot efficiency between two-point and three-point attempts. While not known to be a prolific scorer from downtown, averaging only 31.6 percent in his career, albeit a small sample size so far, he has struggled to find any form of rhythm from deep this season, averaging a career-low 12.0 percent.

On the flip side, though, he is shooting 59.0 percent on his two-point attempts, and has an effective field percentage of 49.5 percent. He ranks second in the league for points scored in the paint, where the explosive guard is averaging 17.2 points per contest, behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo, 20.6, of the Milwaukee Bucks.

While he is not knocking down his shots at an efficient rate, his ability to make the right play at the right time has been crucial, with his playmaking abilities sparking the Grizzlies offense, seeing their offensive rating improve to 111.8, although that margin still ranks fourth-lowest in the league.

Ja Morant - 2023-24 Playmaking Metrics League Rank Passes made 51.8 21st Assists 8.8 T-5th Secondary Assists 1.4 T-1st Potential Assists 18.4 3rd Assist Points Created 21.8 7th Assist-to-pass percentage (%) 17.0 4th

After waiting over a quarter of a season to get back into the thick of the action, it's safe to say Morant is enjoying being back on the hardwood, performing like a man possessed, almost as though he is desperate to make up for 25 games of lost time.

Even if Memphis do start to show signs of resurgence and are able to mimic their level of performances from last season, it is certainly a huge ask for them to find a way to crawl back into post-season contention.

Nevertheless, the gritty Grizzlies will take the challenge head on and should be expected to give 100 percent hustle and intensity on a nightly basis.

With franchise star Morant at the helm and igniting their offense once again, Memphis will surely now go into the rest of the season full of confidence about being able to turn the tide of their early season shortcomings.

Whether all that effort will prove to be in vain, or not, though, still remains to be seen.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.