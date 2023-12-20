Highlights Ja Morant returns from suspension and immediately makes a statement with an outstanding performance.

Despite a strong first half from the Pelicans, Morant led the Grizzlies' comeback in the second half, eventually hitting the game-winning layup.

Morant's incredible performance and game-winning shot left both teammates and fans in awe.

Ja Morant is back, and he's already putting the NBA on notice.

Morant, appearing in his first game of the 2023-24 season after serving a 25-game suspension, scored 34 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old topped his huge performance with a crucial buzzer-beating layup to complete one of the most memorable nights of the NBA campaign so far.

The Pelicans looked to be in firm control of the game in the first half, limiting Morant to only seven points while taking a 60-41 lead into halftime.

With Zion Williamson seeing limited minutes as he deals with flu-like symptoms, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas led the charge for a New Orleans squad seeking their sixth consecutive win.

With Desmond Bane initially struggling to get going on Tuesday, Morant took the mantle in the second half, scoring 27 points to fuel the Grizzlies' comeback. Memphis clawed all the way back to tie the game in the final frame, as the two sides went basket-for-basket down the stretch.

With the score tied 113-113 and the shot clock turned off, Morant received the ball on an inbound and attacked Herb Jones. Quick spin, step to the left, layup: game.

The 2019 second-overall pick was mobbed by teammates as a shocked Smoothie King Center crowd could only look on in disbelief.

Welcome back, Ja.