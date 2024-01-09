This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights

  • Ja Morant's 2023-24 NBA season is over due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
  • Morant suffered the injury on Saturday and will undergo season-ending surgery.
  • The Grizzlies had a better record with Morant in the lineup, but they are currently in 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Ja Morant's 2023-24 NBA season is over.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Monday that Morant is set to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

According to Charania, Morant suffered the injury on Saturday and an MRI revealed the extent of the labral tear.

The 24-year-old has only appeared in nine games this season after serving a 25-game suspension for flashing a gun on social media last spring. Morant averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists before his injury.

The Memphis Grizzlies went 6-4 with their superstar guard back in the lineup after limping out to a 7-19 start without Morant. They currently occupy the 13th seed in the Western Conference, five games back of a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

