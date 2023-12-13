Highlights Jaap Stam believes that Antony is not good enough for Manchester United after also seeing the Brazilian play for Ajax.

Stam questions the decision to pay the enormous fee for Antony and suggests that his performances in the Eredivisie didn't warrant the money paid.

Stam emphasises the need for United to make the right recruitment choices in order to bring in players who can make a difference.

Jaap Stam has given his thoughts on Manchester United winger, Antony, during an interview on Gary Neville's 'The Overlap' YouTube show. Stam was a huge part of the club's historic treble success in 1999, meaning his opinion is held in high regard by United fans.

The Dutch destroyer was one of the best defenders the club have ever seen before his controversial departure in 2001 after a fall-outwith Ferguson. Being from the Netherlands, Stam has a strong grasp on Eredivisie football. He even managed in the division up until 2019 with both PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord. Antony rose to prominence in the game during his time with Ajax between 2020 and 2022 before securing a big-money move to the Theatre of Dreams along with Erik ten Hag.

Things have not quite gone to plan for the Brazilian winger as his goal contribution record hasn't set the world alight since he netted in his Old Trafford debut against Arsenal. Big things were expected after that impressive display on his first outing for the English giants.

Antony's Manchester United Statistics* Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 37 4 2 Champions League 4 0 0 Europa League 9 2 0 FA Cup 5 1 1 EFL Cup 6 1 0 *As of December 13, 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Many fans of the club have shown displeasure at the impact of the 23-year-old, and Stam appears to be in the camp of those that do not believe Antony has lived up to his price tag following his comments.

Stam on Antony's Man United career

The Dutchman was quizzed on United's decision to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford.

When speaking about the signings made by the former Ajax boss since the beginning of his reign in the United dug-out in 2022 on the Stick to Football show, Stam stated that he has not been impressed by Antony's time at the club.

"From what I've seen from Antony, he's not good enough at this level that we're looking for at United."

The Brazil international has endured a tough opening 18 months in England, but Stam hasn't been impressed by the lack of improvement in United's number 21: "Because you're also looking for a player who can have a difficult time and struggle when he comes in, but [we can see] where he is making progress to get to that level. When you're looking at Antony now, at this moment, you don't see where he can make the progress to make the next step in the Premier League, to be up there with the top wingers who can make a difference."

It was not only the current version of Antony that Stam commented on, as he went on to give his thoughts on the attacker's performances in the Dutch top-flight, which he is very well versed in as previously mentioned.

Antony's transfer fee questioned

Stam admits he was confused by the enormous sum Man United parted with to sign Antony.

It's safe to say the ex-defender isn't a massive fan of Antony, but this isn't just an opinion he formed since the move to Man United happened. This is evidenced by the fact Stam went into his thoughts on the winger's time in Holland: "He did okay for Ajax but then again, they're playing in a league with a couple of good players, and the rest of the league - with all respect - are mediocre players. They're [Ajax] always dominating, so he could always do his trickery, put the crosses in and play a one-two."

Stam finished his assessment of Antony by questioning the decision to shell out a fee of £82 million to secure his services: "But at this level - and that's down to recruitment together with the management - they need to make the right choices to bring the players in who can really make a difference in the Premier League. I was surprised by Antony's fee."