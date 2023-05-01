There can be little doubt that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend was not the most exciting event we've ever seen in F1, and many pointed the finger at the Sprint format as being the key reason to blame for that.

Back for 2023 but in a different style, qualifying on Friday now sets the grid for Sunday's race, whilst a Sprint Shootout qualifying takes place on Saturday to set the grid for the third-length of a GP race later on in the same day.

Certainly, having more competitive action over a weekend rather than free practice sessions should be, and is, considered a good thing, but post-Saturday's running several of the drivers were left voicing their concerns.

Fernando Alonso suggested that the Sprint Shootout was too similar to Friday's qualifying, with the same cars, in the main, progressing through the knockout stages regardless of what day it was.

Similarly, in the Sprint race, we saw the usual suspects up at the front and Alex Albon revealed his grievances with the points system only rewarding the top eight in the Sprint, as that will largely only give a boost to the top four teams that have established themselves quite clearly in 2023.

Indeed, the Grand Prix itself was a tame affair - unusual by Baku's normally chaotic standards - but regardless of what format you get the drivers and cars taking part in, there will always be an air of predictability until the fundamentals of the cars and their performance difference is addressed - and that's even if you want to delve into such matters.

F1 has always been as much about the cars as it is the drivers. Whilst some series' rely on similar spec cars and let the drivers' talents do the talking, F1 is the pinnacle of engineering and design just as much as it is of driving.

Red Bull and Adrian Newey have clearly aced that this year, followed by Aston Martin and the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes, just as in the past Mercedes ruled the roost and teams like Ferrari and McLaren have in the past.

Regardless of what length of session or variables you put in place, unless you get massively gimmicky with things like a reverse grid which would prove hugely divisive, you're always going to get the best cars performing up at the front and the rest in behind.

Ultimately, none of the sessions in Baku were massively exciting but we have seen in the past that the Sprint can be a lot of fun - Brazil in 2021 and 2022 is a clear example of that - and sometimes we just have to accept that part of F1 is sometimes you get a procession.

The worry has to be, though, that the new regulations brought in for 2022, aiming to bring the field closer together, do not appear to have had much impact right at the front - which is where it really matters in terms of bringing the audience in.

Time and again over the years a team has become the dominant force in the sport and it is Red Bull's turn once more - until they are reeled in any format will retain an element of predictability unfortunately.