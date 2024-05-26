Highlights Bob Arum was left fuming in the middle of the ring after Josh Taylor lost via unanimous decision to Jack Catterall.

Two of the judges scoring the fight 117-111 was what left the legendary boxing promoter angry, with Eddie Hearn agreeing that the scores were too far apart.

Catterall has finally got his revenge over Taylor, who won the first fight between the pair thanks to the judges' scorecards.

Top Rank boxing promoter, Bob Arum, threw an almighty hissy fit following Jack Catterall's unanimous decision victory over Josh Taylor in Leeds on Saturday night (the 25th of May).

The Chorley-born Catterall was a much deserved winner and avenged his controversial loss to Taylor from two years earlier, with the judges scoring the contest 117-111, 117-111, 116-113, which raised eyebrows, particularly those of Arum.

Bob Arum Fuming With Judges' Scorecards

Upon the announcement of the result, the 92-year-old launched his bewildering tirade defending his fighter's performance, shouting on the live microphone in the middle of the ring: "Those scorecards were a disgrace. They were an absolute disgrace. And I really feel sorry for Josh. I thought he won the fight.

"And as a lesson, I will never ever allow an American fighter to come here with this British board scoring the fight. Those scores were ridiculous."

Catterall and his promoter Eddie Hearn could be seen giggling away in the background, particularly following Arum's declaration to never allow an American fighter to be judged by a British board.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Two of the judges only gave Josh Taylor THREE of the 12 rounds. The other judge gave him five.

Despite the shocking outburst, many have concluded that the result was perhaps skewed too far in Catterall's favour. Hearn himself was the first to admit that the scores were a little 'too wide' considering how close the contest had been for much of the fight.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2

The fight began fairly evenly with both fighters managing to shine in fleeting moments in the early rounds. It was late into the fourth when the 30-year-old Catterall began to take charge, landing two huge lefts as the round drew to a close. His pressure then continued into the fifth with the Brit routinely hurting his Scottish rival with a flurry of lefts and rights which left Taylor reeling on the ropes.

Despite a noted resilience in the sixth from Taylor in the face of a swelling right eye, Catterall was in control. The 33-year-old Scot would claw back a couple of rounds in the seventh and eighth respectively, and proved slightly stronger heading into the final minutes.

A brutal straight right rocked Taylor in the 11th as the fight ultimately lasted the full 12 rounds, where Catterall exacted revenge for his loss in their first encounter.

Josh Taylor & Jack Catterall's boxing records (as of 26/05/24) Josh Taylor Jack Catterall Fights 21 30 Wins 19 29 Losses 2 1

Their first encounter in February 2022 was for the undisputed light welterweight crown, with Taylor just about retaining his title via a debatable split decision. Since that bout, the two have engaged in rivalry full of vitriol and insults. Twice their rematch has been postponed, first in January 2023 due to a foot injury for Taylor and again this March due to an eye injury for the former light welterweight king.

This grudge match with no belts on the line finally saw justice served in Eddie Hearn's eyes, who said after the bout: "I love Scotland, but justice was served tonight, that’s for sure. Two years ago this man should have been the undisputed world champion, and it doesn’t matter because tonight he wins, but he should have the belts around his waist."

Catterall has now exacted retribution for the only loss on his record, moving to 29-1 for his career. The former Commonwealth gold winner, Taylor, meanwhile, has suffered his second loss in a row, after his unanimous decision loss to Teofimo Lopez last June, meaning his record now stands at 19-2.