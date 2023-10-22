Highlights Sir Bobby Charlton's passing has left the world mourning the loss of one of England's greatest footballers and a genuine gentleman.

Despite their strained relationship and public feud, Jack Charlton, Bobby's brother, paid a heartfelt tribute to him at the 2008 SPOTY ceremony.

The two brothers, who were polar opposites in personality, were able to reconcile in their later years and mend their broken relationship.

The world is in deep mourning after the loss of Sir Bobby Charlton. The former Manchester United man is one of the greatest footballers to have ever come from England, but more importantly, he also seemed to be a genuine gentleman the likes of which are hard to come by. His passing devastated millions, with the World Cup winner being adored and loved by many all over the world.

No one loved him more, though than his brother Jack, who played alongside him for England. The siblings had a strained relationship over the years and their feud was one that was regularly covered by the media. They were estranged for quite some time, and it seemed as though they'd never be on the same page again after they grew distant in the 1960s after Bobby married his wife Norma, despite claims she had a very tense relationship with the siblings' mother.

The two would then clash repeatedly over the years, with some major shade being thrown by both publicly at times. That didn't deter their love for one another, though, and that was apparent when Jack paid tribute to his younger brother with an emotional moment as Bobby won the Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

Jack didn't say much, but it was enough

Jack Charlton was always known as the more lively, outgoing and wild of the siblings, but he was surprisingly reserved as he honoured his brother with a few words before Bobby was awarded the Lifetime Achievement honour at the SPOTY ceremony in 2008. The older Charlton spoke briefly, but candidly about his brother and it more than did the trick.

Shortly before Bobby accepted the award, Jack spoke about his legacy and said: "Bobby Charlton is the greatest player that I've ever seen."

He then took an emotional pause, before adding: "And he's my brother." You could see the pride radiating off of Jack with the comment, and it was a truly moving moment between the two siblings who hadn't always been on the same page. Check out the emotional footage below.

The two brothers couldn't have been more different

Throughout his career, Bobby was known as quite a shy and conserved man, while Jack was the complete opposite, he was the wild one of the two. They couldn't have been more opposite, and that showed in their strained relationship over the years. While the former Manchester United man went to a top grammar school, his older brother failed his entry exam and went through a more common education at a public school.

Still, there's nothing quite like brotherly love, and despite their many differences and the very public feud that they endured, they were still able to come together towards the end of their lives and after the emotional tribute that Jack paid Bobby at the awards ceremony, they embraced and years later were spotted out in public together once again.

Jack passed away in 2020, with brother Bobby joining him this week and after such a long feud, it's quite wholesome to know they mended a lot of bridges between them towards the end. Check out the table below to see the career statistics for both of the Charlton brothers.

Player Club Appearances Goals Jack Charlton Leeds United 762 95 Bobby Charlton Manchester United, Preston North End, Waterford, Newcastle KB United, Azzurri & Blacktown City 807 260

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.