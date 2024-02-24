Highlights Southampton are eager to secure Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, with other Premier League clubs also interested in his talent.

Clarke is a coveted player who could boost Southampton's chances of promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Clarke would be keen on joining Southampton.

Southampton are reportedly keen on pushing to secure the signature of Sunderland winger Jack Clarke ahead of the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the player to be interested in the move.

Clarke is enjoying an impressive season in the Championship with Sunderland and he could be searching for a departure when the transfer market opens. The former Tottenham Hotspur star will want to be plying his trade in the Premier League before too long, whether that be with Sunderland or a new side.

A host of clubs in England's top flight are already said to be monitoring the 23-year-old ahead of a potential move, and it's no surprise. It looked as though he could be heading through the exit door at the Stadium of Light during the winter window, but a departure failed to materialise. This summer, Sunderland could be busy with the offers flooding in.

Southampton one of the sides keen on Clarke

It's understood that the Saints are considering making an offer of around £15m for Clarke ahead of the summer transfer window, while West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Brentford, and Lazio also like the 23-year-old. The tricky winger has been described as a 'super talent' by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, and it seems like plenty of clubs in the Premier League agree.

He's a player in huge demand, with Burnley seeing four bids rejected during the previous summer transfer window. Considering the number of clubs from the top division of English football who are keen on Clarke, Southampton might feel that they need to gain promotion to stand a chance in the race to secure his signature.

Jack Clarke - Championship stats vs Sunderland squad - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =1st Goals 15 1st Assists 4 =3nd Dribbles Per Game 3.7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.3 1st Match rating 7.63 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 23/02/2024

Russell Martin's side failed to replace Nathan Tella when he departed for Bayer Leverkusen late in the window, and it's a position they've been short of senior numbers in throughout the season. David Brooks was signed on a temporary deal in January to boost their options out wide, but a long-term solution is needed for the South Coast club.

With Clarke still only 23 and performing exceptionally in the Championship, he could certainly be the answer, but Martin needs to ensure his side are promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking if he wants to attract this calibre of player.

Dean Jones - Clarke would be interested in the Saints

Jones has suggested that Clarke would be interested in a move to Southampton and he would be a good fit under Martin. The journalist adds that Clarke will be hearing from people in the game just how good Martin is, with the Saints flying high this season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, it feels like a good fit. I'm sure that he would be interested in a club of that size and with the sort of projection that they seem to have at the moment. Obviously, he will be aware of how good they've been across this season already. With Russell Martin's reputation in the game growing all the time, you'll be hearing from other players in the game just how he is improving the team, but also the individuals within it. So I think that that would be a situation that would interest Jack Clarke."

