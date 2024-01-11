Highlights West Ham United interested in signing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke in January transfer window. Other clubs also keen on him.

West Ham facing crisis in attack due to injuries and international duty. Looking to bolster forward line.

Striker addition also a priority for West Ham. Potential target is Montpellier's Akor Adams. Club willing to sanction departures to fund move.

West Ham United are interested in signing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke during the January transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now provided an update on their pursuit, explaining why it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.

David Moyes could be set for a tricky period with the Hammers due to a lot of injuries and unavailability within his squad at the moment. Journalist Jack Rosser recently confirmed that Lucas Paqueta could be out for up to two months, with Jarrod Bowen likely on the treatment table for two to three weeks.

With Michail Antonio also out injured and Mohammed Kudus away on international duty, Moyes has a bit of a crisis in attack. As a result, the capital club might be considering dipping into the transfer market before the window slams shut at the end of the month in order to bring in additional bodies to Moyes' forward line.

West Ham in the race for Jack Clarke

Clarke is enjoying an impressive season with Sunderland in the Championship after an inconsistent start to his career. The 23-year-old moved to Tottenham Hotspur at a young age after breaking through with Leeds United, but after spending some time out on loan with varying success, he was eventually sold to the Black Cats. Now, he's beginning to flourish with Michael Beale's side.

Jack Clarke - Championship stats vs Sunderland squad - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 =1st Goals 12 1st Assists 2 3rd Dribbles Per Game 3.7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.3 1st Match rating 7.62 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 10/01/2024

It's understood that West Ham are now one of the sides who are showing an interest in signing the former Spurs winger during the January transfer window. However, the Hammers certainly won't be alone in their pursuit of the Championship star. Sheffield United are also said to be keen on acquiring the services of Clarke. Roker Report (a Sunderland fan site) writer Nick Barnes recently suggested that he'd expect his club to ignore any offers for Clarke under £25m, reiterating his importance to the side.

The Evening Standard have also confirmed West Ham's interest in the York-born forward, with Crystal Palace and Brentford also in the race. It's set to be a competitive battle to secure his signature, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if Beale and his team do everything in their power to fend off interest in the winger, considering how pivotal he's been so far this campaign.

Dharmesh Sheth - Clarke move 'one to watch'

Sheth has suggested that West Ham are interested in securing the signature of Clarke and he's a player that's likely to suit the profile wanted by both David Moyes and Tim Steidten. The Sky Sports reporter adds that Sunderland are under no pressure to offload the winger with his contract having two and a half years remaining, but it's certainly one to watch. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"Make no mistake, he is a player that does interest West Ham United, Jack Clarke. The right profile you would think for everybody at the club. When we've been talking about it in the past, are some of the signings David Moyes signings? Are some of them Tim Steidten signings? He would probably fit the criteria and the profile of both David Moyes and Tim Steidten, so you can see why there is an interest in the player. Sunderland are under no pressure to sell or let him go in this window. He still has two and a half years left on his contract. Definitely one to watch though."

West Ham also keen on striker addition

The striker position has been a bit of a problem for Moyes this season, with Bowen utilised in an unfamiliar centre-forward role due to a lack of options in attack. As a result, bringing in an additional striker could be one of West Ham's priorities in the January transfer window.

The MailOnline recently claimed that the Hammers would be open to sanctioning the departures of some of their first-team stars if it meant they could fund their pursuit of a centre-forward. According to Football Insider, one potential target could be Montpellier's Akor Adams. The report suggests that the Hammers will push hard to secure his signature before the window slams shut at the end of the month.